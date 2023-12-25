Dozens killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp, Hamas says

A man carries a baby following an airstrike at a refugee camp east of Dei Al Balah in Gaza - Anadolu

At least 70 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in central Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry has said.

The strike hit a residential building in the Maghazi camp east of Dei Al Balah, said Ashraf Al Qudra, a spokesman for the health ministry said.

The incident is believed to be the biggest single loss of life in the enclave in days.

The war, which began when Hamas launched a devastating terror attack on Israel on Oct 7, has now claimed the lives of more than 20,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry.

Associated Press reporters at a nearby hospital watched Palestinians carry the dead including a baby.

By late Monday morning, mourners arrived at a local mosque to lay to rest some of the victims. Videos from Gaza showed dozens of bodies lying on the ground in white burial shrouds.

The IDF said it was reviewing the reports of the strike and insisted that it acts to minimise civilian casualties.

The Palestinian Red Crescent published footage of the wounded being transported to hospital. It said Israeli warplanes were bombing main roads between central Gaza, making it difficult for ambulances to reach patients.

Separately, a Telegraph reporter in southern Gaza witnessed a twin airstrike on a residential building in the Qa’al Qrein area shortly after midnight.

The airstrike was so powerful that the bodies of some of the victims were hurled to nearby buildings, body parts scattered around the area.

Gaza’s health authorities said the attack killed 22 people. More were being pulled out of the rubble early on Monday morning.

Peace deal proposal

Meanwhile, Egypt has reportedly offered Israel and Hamas a three-stage comprehensive plan to end hostilities, release all Israeli hostages and kick-start the peace process in the region.

The proposal, reported by several Israeli and Egyptian newspapers on Monday, includes an initial truce of between seven and 10 days, followed by the IDF’s withdrawal from Gaza’s population centres and the release of all Israeli hostages.

The plan also urges talks with the Palestinian Authority to establish an intra-Palestinian reconciliation government under Egyptian guidance.

Israel’s Ma’ariv newspaper on Sunday quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying the country “cannot accept” some of the elements of the agreement, “but the initiative could lead to negotiations”.

Israel’s war cabinet was expected to meet on Monday evening to discuss the proposal.

In Jerusalem, families of hostages invited to the Knesset on Monday called for a temporary ceasefire to negotiate the release of their loved ones.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t deal with Hamas, but first and foremost, we need to get the people who are still alive out,” said Gilad Korngold, whose son Tal Shoham was abducted to Gaza.

