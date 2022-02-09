Dozens killed by massive mudslide in Colombia

Reuters

Russia has promised that military equipment given to Venezuela will not be used to attack Colombia, destabilize Latin America or end up in the hands of illegal armed groups, Colombia's Foreign Minister and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said. "We need there not to be even the smallest risk that military cooperation which exists between Russia and Venezuela, and has for a long time, could eventually, because of carelessness or whatever reason, lead to any Russian military equipment being in the hands of illegal armed groups which are present on the border," Ramirez told journalists Monday night after a meeting with Russian ambassador Nikolay Tavdumadze and other officials.