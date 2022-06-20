Dozens killed and millions stranded from India and Bangladesh floods

Zubaidah Abdul Jalil - BBC News
·3 min read
People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18, 2022.
Dozens of people have been killed and millions of others stranded in India and Bangladesh

At least 59 people are known to have died in lightning strikes and landslides triggered by severe monsoon storms in India and Bangladesh.

Millions of people have been stranded while emergency workers have struggled to reach those affected.

Forecasters are warning that the flooding is expected to get worse over the next few days.

Bangladesh government officials have described the recent flooding as the country's worst since 2004.

Unrelenting rains over the last week have inundated vast swathes of the country's north-east region, exacerbated by runoff from heavy downpours across mountains in neighbouring India.

Schools have been converted into makeshift shelters and troops have been deployed to evacuate households cut off from neighbouring communities as a result of rising waters.

People try to survive as monsoon rains swamped huge areas of the country, leaving millions of homes underwater in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022.
Bangladesh government officials have described the floods as the country's worst since 2004

"The whole village went under water by early Friday and we all got stranded," Lokman, whose family lives in Companiganj village in Bangladesh, told AFP news agency.

"After waiting a whole day on the roof of our home, a neighbour rescued us with a makeshift boat. My mother said she has never seen such floods in her entire life," the 23-year-old added.

A patient is taken to upstairs as flood water enter inside Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022.
A patient is moved to a higher floor as flood waters enter a hospital in Sylhet, Bangladesh

In Assam state in neighbouring India, more than 1.8 million people have been affected by floods after five days of incessant downpours.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters he had instructed district officials to provide "all necessary help and relief" to those caught in the flooding.

"Our house is submerged in water. I've never seen such huge floods in my life," Husna Begum, a resident of Udiana village in Assam, told the BBC.

The 28-year-old has been living in a rickety plastic tent with her children since Thursday. "There is no drinking water in the camp here. My son has fever but I am unable to take him to the doctor," she said.

Ronju Chaudhary, who lives in the same village, described the scale of the flooding. "We are surrounded by water on all sides. There's water inside our homes too," he said.

Army soldiers evacuate flood-affected villagers following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Rangia of Kamrup district, in India's Assam state on June 18, 2022.
Army soldiers evacuated flood victims following heavy monsoon rainfall in India's Assam state

This week's rains come as Bangladesh's Sylhet region was still recovering from its worst floods in nearly two decades in late May, when at least 10 people were killed and four million others were affected.

Syed Rafiqul Haque, a former lawmaker, said Bangladesh was at risk of a humanitarian crisis with "almost the entire Sylhet-Sunamganj belt.. under water and millions of people... stranded".

Some 3.1 million people were displaced in the region, officials said, with 200,000 of them now being housed in makeshift shelters on higher ground.

Seasonal monsoon rains represent a lifeline for farmers across South Asia, but typically cause deaths and destruction to property every year. Bangladesh and India have both experienced increasingly extreme weather in recent years.

Environmentalists - while not ascribing single weather events to climate change - do warn it could lead to more disasters, especially in countries that are low-lying and densely populated.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millions stranded as floods ravage parts of Bangladesh, India, more rain forecast

    DHAKA/GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) -Monsoon rains caused widespread flooding in northeastern Bangladesh and India, stranding nearly 6 million people and killing at least 19 people in Bangladesh, authorities said on Saturday, warning the situation could worsen. Lightning strikes have killed at least 15 people in eight districts in Bangladesh since Friday, and four people were killed in landslides, police officials said. The flooding in Bangladesh, described by a government expert as potentially the country's worst since 2004, was exacerbated by the runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains.

  • With help of Tallahassee historian, 'Cousin Bob' tells Jewish soldier's story | Book review

    Joe Knetsch of Tallahassee, who has Michigan roots, realized that his father served in the same Army unit as Robert Warren, so his interest was piqued.

  • Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India

    DHAKA/ASSAM, India (Reuters) -At least 25 people were killed by lightning or landslides over the weekend in Bangladesh while millions were left marooned or homeless in low-lying northeastern parts hit by the worst monsoon floods in the country's recent history, officials said. In the neighbouring Indian state of Assam, at least 17 people were killed during the wave of flooding that began this month, police officials said on Sunday. Many of Bangladesh's rivers have risen to dangerous levels and the runoff from heavy rain from across Indian mountains exacerbated the situation, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, the head of the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

  • 8 more dead as India's Assam state reels under floods

    Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India's Assam state have claimed eight more lives, officials said Sunday, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow. Assam's disaster management agency said 32 of the state's 35 districts were underwater as the swollen Brahmaputra River broke its banks, displacing more than 3 million people. The Indian army was called in for rescue efforts and the air force remained on standby.

  • Sharon Stone Wishes She'd Called 911 After She Had This Stroke Symptom

    After working for years as an actor and model, Sharon Stone became a full-fledged movie star with the success of 1992's box office smash Basic Instinct. Not only was Stone known for a certain famously risqué scene in the movie, she would go on to win a Golden Globe (and land an Oscar nomination) for her role in the 1990 film Casino.What her many fans may not know is that all that time—dating back to the early 90s—Stone was experiencing strange symptoms that she would later link to the near-fatal

  • How to Not Freak the Hell Out About Climate Change

    In her new book 'Generation Dread,' author and researcher Britt Wray teaches us how to channel our climate grief and anxiety into purpose and agency In her new book 'Generation Dread,' author and researcher Britt Wray teaches us how to channel our climate grief and anxiety into purpose and agency

  • Dozens trapped in raging China floods

    STORY: The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years as the first bout of summer rains reach the peak of their power.Footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV showed streets that had turned into swollen riversIn Guangxi autonomous region, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media reported.State weather forecasts on Sunday (June 19) said heavy rainfall will persist in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi until early next week.

  • Gearing up for summer travel? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

    'It's amazing what I am able to fit in here!" says an American Airlines flight attendant.

  • Bangladesh floods leave millions stranded

    STORY: Many of Bangladesh's rivers have risen to dangerous levels and the runoff from heavy rain from across Indian mountains exacerbated the situation, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, the head of the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.Thousands of policemen, army personnel have been deployed to parts of the country to help search and rescue efforts.About 105,000 people have been evacuated so far but police officials estimated that over four million were still stranded.

  • Nearly 1,000 U.S. Marines work on joint exercise in Salina, community provides cookout

    The U.S. Marine Corps is participating in a joint exercise with the Kansas National Guard named Exercise Gunslinger 22.

  • As the Army pushes holistic health, an officer examines the history of soldier fitness

    Maj. Garrett Gatzemeyer's book chronicles the philosophies and regimens that have led to the Army exercise programs of today.

  • One for the thumb? Bookmakers set Golden State Warriors as early 2023 NBA title favorites

    Oddsmakers foresee the NBA champion Warriors improving their position for a fifth ring as the Clippers, Celtics and Heat pose fierce challenges.

  • Women say they were shot at while driving on I-4 in Volusia County

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after two women said they were shot at while driving on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

  • Ecuador declares force majeure for oil, state of exception over protests

    QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador's state-owned oil company Petroecuador declared force majeure late on Saturday over the impact of protests against the government's social and economic policies in the Andean country, while President Guillermo Lasso tried to clamp down on unrest. The oil company declared force majeure for its exploration, exploitation, transport and commerce sectors - halting exports - after protesters entered oil fields, affecting output, it said in a statement. The move followed Lasso's decision to declare a state of exception in three provinces late on Friday, in a bid to calm protests called by indigenous groups rejecting of the government's economic policies.

  • Hiker’s desperate text to wife prompts ‘high-risk’ mountain rescue, NH officials say

    Rescuers set off into rain, sleet, snow and biting winds with gusts of 80 mph.

  • FDNY: Man killed by falling tree on Biltmore Estate was a veteran NYC firefighter

    A veteran New York City firefighter was killed by a falling tree on the Biltmore Estate two days before his Father's Day birthday.

  • Most powerful earthquake since 2014 in two-state region felt in SC, geologists report

    The earthquake was felt as far as Clover in York County, according to reports to the United States Geological Survey

  • Nature: Visit to bald eagle nest reveals a different kind of 'family'

    Jim McCormac has seen many eagle nests over the years, but nothing like the one he saw on June 3. Read more to discover his surprising find!

  • I moved from the Midwest to Alaska about 7 years ago. Here are 10 things that surprised me.

    I relocated to the northern state about seven years ago. From the midnight sun to whether you get paid to live there, here's what I didn't expect.

  • Hellcat Gets Impounded After YouTube Viewers Snitch

    Do you think this is right?