Dozens killed in Southern Taiwan building fire

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Greek island of Crete on October 12.According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was at a depth of 10 km, just south of the village of Palekastro.Local newspaper Kathimerini said there were no reports of injuries, and emergency response teams were dispatched to survey damaged buildings.Footage here shows how the tremor was felt in Heraklion. Credit: @baxebanis via Storyful