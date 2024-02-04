Dozens killed in US airstrikes across the Middle East
The strikes were in retaliation for the killing of three US service-members.
Over the last 25 years, I’ve been a tech investor, founder, organizer, strategist and academic. As AI’s presence in our lives increases, so does the number of diverse founders leveraging it to develop positive, socially impactful services and products. Because their unique life experiences inform these founders’ ingenuity, their startups often address critical social needs.
The makers of two phone surveillance services appear to have shuttered after the owner agreed to settle state accusations of illegally promoting spyware that his companies developed. PhoneSpector and Highster were consumer-grade phone monitoring apps that facilitated the covert surveillance of a person's smartphone. In February 2023, Patrick Hinchy, whose consortium of New York and Florida-based tech companies developed PhoneSpector and Highster, agreed to pay $410,000 in penalties to settle accusations that Hinchy's companies advertised and "aggressively promoted" spyware that allowed the secret phone surveillance of individuals living in New York state.
YouTube's paid Music and Premium services now have more than 100 million subscribers between them.
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Hulu is joining Netflix and Disney+ by cracking down on account sharing.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
A small U.K. startup that combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by "smart buses" startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the U.K. in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a private equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for school and college bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the U.K. Its acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple’s Vision Pro will have Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel and other 365 apps at launch, eBay will pay $59 million to settle DOJ suit over pill press machine sales, Universal Music could pull Taylor Swift and Drake from TikTok.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their homes this week, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
The U.S. government announced Wednesday it had disrupted a China-backed hacking operation targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, amid warnings that Beijing is preparing to cause "real-world harm" to Americans in the event of a future conflict. Speaking during a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on cyber threats posed by China, FBI director Christopher Wray told lawmakers: “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.” Wray described the ongoing activity by a China-backed hacking group dubbed Volt Typhoon as “the defining threat of our generation," and said the attackers’ goal is to “disrupt our military’s ability to mobilize” in the early stages of an anticipated conflict over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
Google has today said its cloud region in South Africa is operational, coming a year after the tech giant picked Johannesburg as its first site in Africa. Cloud regions allow users to deploy cloud resources from specific geographic locations or closer to customers, and gives them access to several services including cloud storage, compute engine and key management systems. Google says the Johannesburg region will play an important role in providing the resources that businesses “need to scale, innovate and compete in the global marketplace.”