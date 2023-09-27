Dozens of machines seized in Treasure Bay Arcade raid in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – Sheriff’s officials executed a search warrant at an arcade Tuesday night, making more than 10 arrests and taking 56 machines as part of a gambling bust, Sheriff Ken Mascara said Wednesday.

The raid at Treasure Bay Arcade in the 6600 block of North U.S. 1 in northern St. Lucie County's Lakewood Park follows a Sept. 14 raid at Rio Arcade in the 6600 block of South U.S. 1 just south of Kitterman Road.

“Within the establishment, there were signs, noting that if you had a payout coming to you, you were to notify the attendant and they would pay you cash directly,” Mascara said. “These signs were all around the business.”

Mascara said it’s illegal for a player to be given cash or anything of value, such as a gift card.

If the arcade game includes a randomized element — such as a random chance as to which prize players can win, even if the outcome relies on skill — it’s considered a game of chance and is illegal under regulations against slot machines, according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Slot machines became illegal as of July 1 last year, except at 15 approved casinos, mainly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. That’s because the Legislature approved a Gaming Compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida in May 2021, giving the Native American tribe almost exclusive rights to most gambling activities.

Many arcades in St. Lucie County and some in Indian River County closed in May after state officials surprised Midway Arcade in Fort Pierce and three other arcades in the state with a raid that resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of 360 slot machines. Martin County doesn't allow arcades.

Knocks to the door of Treasure Bay Arcade Wednesday morning went unanswered. No apparent signs of law enforcement activity were obvious other than crime scene tape in a garbage can outside the front door.

Mascara said more than $50,000 was confiscated.

He said about 17 people were inside at the time. An armed security guard, and two employees/managers were arrested, all on a charge of keeping a gambling house. The employees face an additional gambling charge.

Two people were given notices to appear on a gambling charge, while nine were taken to jail because they were out-of-county residents.

As for the owner of the arcade, Mascara said detectives will seek 56 warrants for gambling and keeping a gambling house.

He also said investigators still are working on obtaining warrants in connection with the Rio Arcade owner.

Mascara said Treasure Bay was operating covertly.

“They took all their signs down,” Mascara said. “You would never know it was an arcade unless you knew it because you were a past patron.”

He gave a warning to other arcades in the area.

“Every day we get an update on which arcades are open by our zone deputies,” Mascara said. “We will continue to pursue search warrants and continue to effect search warrants and arrests at the arcades that are open.”

