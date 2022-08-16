Dozens of mailboxes in Bedford, Merrimack vandalized

Aug. 16—Police in two communities are looking for the public's help solving recent vandalism cases.

Dozens of mailboxes have been damaged in both Bedford and Merrimack since last Wednesday, Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski said Monday.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, around 7 a.m. Bedford police received calls from multiple residents on Nashua Road, McIntosh Lane, Rosewell Drive, and Wallace Road reporting that their mailboxes had been damaged overnight.

During an initial investigation, officers determined over 30 mailboxes had been damaged on Hancock Drive, McIntosh Lane, Meadow Road, Nashua Road, North Amherst Road, Old Lantern Road, Oriole Drive, Rosewell Drive, and Wallace Road.

Bedford police are investigating jointly with Merrimack police, which responded to similar reports.

Bedford police are asking residents and business owners in these neighborhoods to check their home security video or surveillance video from late Wednesday night, Aug. 10, through early morning Thursday, Aug. 11.

Anyone with video footage or other information that may aid in this investigation is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.