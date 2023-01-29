Dozens march through Memphis over Nichols' death
Dozens of protesters angry about the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers marched through the city's downtown (Jan. 28)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Dozens of protesters angry about the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers marched through the city's downtown (Jan. 28)(AP video: Mike Householder)
The Russian secret services are working on an extensive special information and psychological operation to discredit Ukraine's military and political leadership. Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram Details: Defence Intelligence has discovered that the smear campaign will be particularly targeted against Serhii Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Vasyl Maliuk, chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine; Oleksii Reznikov,
On this week’s episode of TheGrio Weekly, Natasha S. Alford breaks down why Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest ban on […] The post Ron DeSantis insults Black people with AP history course ban appeared first on TheGrio.
Donald Trump has been telephoning Republicans, “pleading” them to attend his slimmed-down campaign launch.
The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year. The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) was the only Democrat who voted…
Colombia seized more cocaine in 2022 than any other year on record, the South American country's defense ministry reported Saturday. Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes. "It is necessary to combat the illicit income that comes from drug trafficking, which generates evil in our country," said Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, quoted in the ministry's statement.
"The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin" is a phrase voters in the battleground state often hear.
The Indianapolis Colts still need to hire a head coach, but last years interim coach Jeff Saturday wont be brought back if their fans have anything to say about it.
CRT, social justice, social-emotional learning are content being excised as reviewers across the state consider new social studies textbooks.
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years and the heart of the celebration will be at Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, January 27.
Learn about the iconic rock song and music video…
STORY: Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as Biden's senior adviser for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, the White House said. The billionaire and Biden have often been at odds over political and labor issues.A Reuters witness on Friday saw Podesta, Landrieu and Musk entering a downtown building that houses both Tesla's Washington lobbying operation and the Center for American Progress, a think tank Podesta founded. Landrieu and Podesta left about half an hour later and did not answer questions.Later, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the meeting took place and added that Musk did not meet with Biden personally.
Todd Monken interviewing with Buccaneers.
All five of the Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols are members of the department's "SCORPION" unit.
STORY: The ship had stopped at ports in about a dozen countries before Tuesday's raid, and police said drug smugglers had started using livestock ships because it was more difficult for police to trace their illicit cargo.Police arrested 28 crew members on the Togo-flagged Orion V, which had been trailed from Colombia in an operation by Spanish authorities, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Togo police.
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
Jorge Riley posted on Facebook: “Hey We’re storming the Capitol. ... What are you doing?”
Russian troops used two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to target infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia during a massive attack on 26 January. Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "There are simply a few of them (the Kinzhal missiles in Russian possession) and they [the Russians - ed.
The Grammy-winning singer sure knows how to hype up her fans
(Bloomberg) -- A group of two dozen Republican senators warned President Joe Biden that they won’t support a debt ceiling increase without “structural” changes to US spending, a shot across the bow as the parties stake out their positions.Most Read from BloombergPension Funds in Historic Surplus Eye $1 Trillion of Bond-BuyingAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Reply Now Said to Be Post-Share SaleAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as
A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…