Dozens missing, homes damaged after floods rip through parts of central Virginia

These are trying times for the Royal family, what with You-Know-Who and That-Couple-Over-There. Thank goodness for the Duchess of Cornwall, who has turned out to be the Firm’s secret weapon. Camilla’s Country Life (ITV) was a portrait of the Duchess in public and private. She came across as a jolly decent person with a mischievous sense of fun, and someone who is as normal as it’s possible to be given her status.