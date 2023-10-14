Dozens more stalking victims join lawsuit claiming Apple AirTags are a 'weapon for stalkers and abusers'

37 people joined a class action lawsuit against Apple over stalkers using AirTags to track them.

Plaintiffs say that perpetrators hid AirTags inside their belongings to track them.

Apple AirTags have software to alert victims and prevent unwanted tracking.

Apple AirTags may have helped people find their wallets, luggage, or even their children, but one lawsuit claims they've also been used for more nefarious purposes. Now, dozens of people are joining in on the case.

"It has become the weapon of choice for stalkers and abusers," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, filed last year by two women, claimed Apple AirTags had been used by stalkers to track the location of their victims. Since the devices are so small, they can easily be put into victims' pockets, cars, or bags. Since AirTags only cost $29, they are easily accessible to people with bad intentions.

The lawsuit now has 37 plaintiffs.

One of the original plaintiffs is Lauren Hughes, a Texas woman who says her ex-boyfriend used an AirTag to track her. He left one inside the wheel of her car and used it to find her location, including the hotel she was staying at, and her new home.

"One of the most dangerous and frightening technologies employed by stalkers is the use of real-time location information to track victims," the lawsuit says. "If one's location is constantly being transmitted to an abuser, there is no place to run."

There have been other complaints made about AirTags apart from the lawsuit. In January 2022, an influencer told CBS that someone snuck an AirTag into her coat at a New York City bar and used it to track her.

Others have also used AirTags to plot car thefts. York Regional Police said in 2021 that carjackers were hiding AirTags in high-end vehicles to track their locations and eventually steal them.

Apple AirTags do alert users if they've been traveling with an AirTag that isn't theirs. As of 2022, AirTags also display a popup message warning users that AirTags shouldn't be used to track people without consent and that doing so is a crime.

Apple accessories such as AirTags, and other Bluetooth devices including AirPods, alert users if they've been paired with a device that doesn't belong to them.

In June 2021, Apple said AirTags would beep at a random time between eight and 24 hours after being separated from the owner. There's also have software to help disable unwanted AirTags.

Still, these safety measures may not have been enough. The lawsuit claims that "individuals have been murdered — or murdered others — when using AirTags to track stolen property and confront thieves."

For example, four people were charged after an AirTag was used to track and kill a 61-year-old woman in California, KGET reported. In another instance, an Indiana woman used an AirTag to track her boyfriend and killed him after suspicions that he was cheating, per USA Today.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider