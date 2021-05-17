Dozens of Moroccans swim into North African Spanish city

ARITZ PARRA
·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta say over 100 Moroccans, including two families with children, swam overnight to enter the Spanish enclave in North Africa.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean Sea.

A 10-meter (32-foot)-tall double fence surrounds the 8 kilometers (5 miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.

A spokesman with Spain’s government’s delegation in Ceuta said groups of Moroccans reached the city by swimming around the breakwater in the border area known as Benzú early Tuesday, followed by a few dozen people near the eastern beach of Tarajal.

The spokesman, who was not authorized to be identified by name, said he couldn’t provide an exact number but said they were “more than 100” and that police were identifying them.

He also said Spanish authorities were in touch with their Moroccan counterparts but that it was too soon to say whether the Moroccans would be deported.

Over 100 young Moroccans also swam into the Spanish territory at the end of April. Authorities said most of them were returned to their country in less than 48 hours after being confirmed as adults.

Spain doesn’t grant Moroccans asylum status. It only allows unaccompanied migrant children to legally remain in the country under the government’s supervision.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil bus company Itapemirim braves long odds to launch airline

    Brazilian bus company Itapemirim is launching a new airline in June, betting it can dodge the financial ruin that has grounded many rival carriers even though the land transport company just spent five years reorganizing under bankruptcy protection. The carrier expects to have a fleet of 50 Airbus A320 planes by next year, all painted in Itapemirim's signature bright yellow color, trying to beat the odds that have led 11 airlines to fail in Brazil so far this century. "We have the intention of being the largest airline in Brazil, with all due respect to our competitors," said Sidnei Piva, president of Grupo Itapemirim, which will emerge from bankruptcy this month.

  • A Desperate India Falls Prey to COVID Scammers

    NEW DELHI — Within the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, few treasures are more coveted than an empty oxygen canister. India’s hospitals desperately need the metal cylinders to store and transport the lifesaving gas as patients across the country gasp for breath. So a local charity reacted with outrage when one supplier more than doubled the price, to nearly $200 each. The charity called the police, who discovered what could be one of the most brazen, dangerous scams in a country awash with coronavirus-related fraud and black-market profiteering. The police say the supplier — a business called Varsha Engineering, essentially a scrapyard — had been repainting fire extinguishers and selling them as oxygen canisters. The consequences could be deadly: The less-sturdy fire extinguishers might explode if filled with high-pressure oxygen. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “This guy should be charged with homicide,” said Mukesh Khanna, a volunteer at the charity. “He was playing with lives.” (The owner, now in jail, couldn’t be reached for comment.) A coronavirus second wave has devastated India’s medical system and undermined confidence in the ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to treat its people and quell the disease. There are widely believed to be far more deaths than the thousands reported each day. Hospitals are full. Drugs, vaccines, oxygen and other supplies are running out. Pandemic profiteers are filling the gap. Medicine, oxygen and other supplies are brokered online or in hushed phone calls. In many cases, the sellers prey on the desperation and grief of families. “These people, the cyber criminals, were already out there,” said Muktesh Chander, a special commissioner for the Delhi Police. “The moment they got this opportunity they switched on to this modus operandi.” Sometimes the goods are fraudulent, and some are potentially harmful. Last week, police officers in the state of Uttar Pradesh accused one group of stealing used funeral shrouds from bodies and selling them as new. The day before, officers in the same state discovered more than 100 vials of fake remdesivir, an antiviral drug that many doctors in India are prescribing despite questions about its effectiveness. Citing the predatory sales, a top court in New Delhi said this month that “the moral fabric of the society is dismembered.” Over the past month, the New Delhi police have arrested more than 210 people on allegations of cheating, hoarding, criminal conspiracy or fraud in connection with COVID-related scams. Similarly, the police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested 160 people. “I have seen all kinds of predators and all forms of depravity,” said Vikram Singh, a former police chief in Uttar Pradesh, “but this level of predation and depravity I have not seen in the 36 years of my career or in my life.” The scams and profiteering represent the flip side of the huge online help system that has emerged to fill the void left by the government. Do-gooders across the country have swooped in to connect those in need with lifesaving resources. The ad hoc system has limits. Vital supplies like oxygen are still stuck in bottlenecks, and people keep dying after hospitals run out. Vaccine and pharmaceutical makers can’t keep up. Politicians in some places are threatening people who publicly plead for supplies. That empowers the black market, with its exorbitant prices and dicey goods. Many people feel they have no choice. Rohit Shukla, a graduate student in New Delhi, said that after his grandmother died in late April in a neighboring state, an ambulance driver demanded $70 for the three-mile ride from the hospital to the cremation ground, over 10 times the normal price. When the family arrived, workers demanded $70 for firewood that should have cost $7. Supply and demand might account for some price increases, Shukla said, but he suspects more than that. “Everyone is trying to profit from this pandemic,” he said. “I don’t know what has happened to people.” Some of the more egregious examples can be found in the country’s struggling hospital system. Infections and deaths are widely believed to be many times more numerous than the official figures indicate, and in hospitals across India, all the beds have been filled and people are dying for lack of oxygen or medicine. Accusations by one doctor in Madhya Pradesh have gone viral. The doctor, Sanjeev Kumrawat, said he tried to stop a local activist for India’s governing party from selling access to beds in a government hospital where he works. “We all know that to get a bed is a big struggle all around,” Kumrawat said in an interview. “Government resources are to be distributed equitably and can’t become the property of one person.” The activist, named Abhay Vishwakarma, disputed the accusations but said he had asked the local authorities to investigate. “I don’t know why the doctor has accused me,” he said in an interview. A brisk market has developed for contraband plasma, which many doctors in India have used to treat COVID-19 patients. Police officers in the city of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday arrested two men they accused of selling plasma for up to $1,000 per unit. According to the police, one of the men begged for plasma donors for his own needs on social media, then sold the plasma through a middleman. Young cybersleuths are trying to help by cruising social media sites to find scammers. Helly Malviya, a university student, flagged a Twitter post advertising a drug, tocilizumab, an anti-inflammatory drug sometimes used to treat COVID-19 patients with pneumonia that is hard to find in India. The seller wanted $2,000 in advance. Malviya flagged the post as a possible scam and received a flurry of messages, but they were from people desperate for the drug. “This is the kind of helplessness people are facing these days,” she said. Remdesivir, the antiviral drug, has been the focus of a number of scams. The police in New Delhi recently said they had arrested four people working at medical facilities who swiped unused vials of remdesivir from dead patients and sold them for about $400 each. Before the drug became so scarce in India, hospitals were charging about $65 for it. The Surin family, from the city of Lucknow, recently paid more than $1,400 to a middleman for six doses of remdesivir. Lucky Surin, an event manager, said the family had little choice. Her mother and sister-in-law were seriously sick. Her mother has since died. “What do we do?” asked Surin. “If the doctor has prescribed it, then you have to buy it.” Dr. Jawed Khan, owner of the hospital that prescribed the drug for the Surins but couldn’t provide it, said families could procure their own and physicians would check vials and labels for authenticity. Some scammers try to get around such safeguards. The police in the western state of Gujarat this month discovered thousands of vials of fake remdesivir during a bust. A tipster led them to a factory where they recovered 3,371 vials that were filled with glucose, water and salt. Many other doses had already been sold and maybe even put into patients’ bodies, the Gujarat police said, posing a public health risk of unknown scale. Those who turn to the black market often know they are taking a gamble. Anirudh Singh Rathore, a 59-year-old cloth trader in New Delhi, was desperately seeking remdesivir for his ill wife, Sadhna. He acquired two vials at the government-mandated price of about $70 each. He needed four more. Through social media, he found a seller willing to part with four more vials for about five times that price. First, two arrived. When the second two were delivered, he noticed the packaging was different from the first batch. They had been made by different companies, the seller explained. The Rathores had their doubts, but Sadhna’s oxygen levels were dropping and they were desperate. Singh Rathore said they gave the doses to the doctors, who injected them without being able to determine whether they were real or fake. On May 3, Sadhna Rathore died. Singh Rathore filed a police report and one of the sellers was arrested, he said, but he has been racked with guilt. “I have the regret that probably my wife would have been saved if those injections were original,” he said, adding that the police had sent the vials to be tested. “People are using the crisis period for their own benefit,” Singh Rathore said. “This is a moral crisis.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

    The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

  • More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Much needed COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies. A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the world's COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has led to its stock of 300,000 doses rapidly running out, with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated. Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic since it began but over the past week it has reported more than 700 domestic cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in all, triggering panic-buying at supermarkets as the government tightened curbs in the capital, Taipei.

  • Denver's anti-gang program looks for fresh start amid rising violence

    Denver is re-evaluating its $1 million anti-gang initiative amid rising violence and questions about its approach.Driving the news: The Gang Reduction Initiative of Denver (GRID) is rebranding to clarify its role and seeking new community partners for its prevention efforts, said Nicole Monroe, the program's director.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.GRID issued three requests for proposals — which closed May 5 — to find city nonprofits that can operate in the community to reduce shootings, mediate conflicts and work with hundreds of youth who are most likely to join gangs.The top objective for all of three is to reduce the level of gang violence.One proposal creates a pilot intervention effort specifically aimed at girls and women aged 12 to 24 at high risk of becoming involved in gangs.The backdrop: A newly published book, "The Holly," from investigative journalist Julian Rubinstein, revealed significant problems with the city's intervention program and policing that only furthered tension in the Five Points and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods.The city's violence prevention grants went to organizations that employed active gang members, Rubinstein found.The big picture: A change in leadership is driving the shift at the 11-year-old program, which is housed in the city's public safety department. Monroe, who took the helm in September after the former director departed, saw a need for a restart."There was an opportunity for us to revisit existing partners, connecting with those who might have left ... and getting away from any past drama and refocusing on what the true issue is," she told Axios.The intrigue: The latest grant applications make clear that any person who "promotes, furthers or assists" in any gang criminal conduct cannot work as a violence prevention coordinator.In evaluating the new grant applicants, Monroe said she will "take their past into consideration" but the program also believes "that people can change."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Latest: Turkey urges Pope to back sanctions on Israel

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked Pope Francis to support sanctions against Israel, saying Palestinians will continue to be “massacred” as long as the international community does not punish Israel. During a telephone telephone call Monday with the pope, Erdogan also said that “continued messages and reactions” from Francis in support of Palestinians would be of great importance for the “mobilization of the Christian world and of the international community,” according to a statement from the Turkish presidential communications directorate.

  • Taiwan's TSMC to work in separate teams to minimise COVID-19 risk

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in domestic cases in Taiwan. The island has recorded more than 700 infections in the past week, a shock for residents used to Taiwan's relative safety, and the government has tightened curbs in the capital Taipei to try and prevent the numbers rising further. TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, said it had tightened its own rules in respond to the government's raised warning level.

  • Israeli officials give updates on fighting with Gaza

    Israeli officials gave an update Saturday on the conflict with Gaza after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a building housing offices of the AP and other media outlets.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • A black market for oxygen concentrators is preying on affluent Indians hit by Covid-19

    With barely any domestic production capacity, India is largely reliant on China-made concentrators. While there is a rush to import, the costs are high and hurdles include hazy regulations.

  • Biden must speak out against apartheid in Israel

    Now is the time for President Joe Biden to speak out against apartheid in Israel and for the U.S. to no longer support state-sanctioned violence and repression against Palestinians. Violence and civil unrest have broken out in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) waging airstrikes with U.S.-supplied bombs and flattening Palestinian high rise apartment buildings in Gaza and the Palestinian militant group Hamas launching rocket attacks. Dozens have been killed, mostly Palestinians, including children.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia, Discovery to merge in blockbuster $43-billion deal

    Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the proposed new company, which would bring some of the best-known TV channels and Warner Bros. studio together.

  • Map: Explore America's broken bridges

    More than 35,000 of the nation’s smallest bridges need repairs, three times the number the Biden administration has pledged to repair.

  • JFK ‘told Secret Service to keep a distance away’ before assassination

    Mr Kennedy worried that having agenct tailing him was ‘giving the wrong impression’

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Canucks 6-5

    Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and the Calgary Flames bounced back after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 on Sunday night. The Canucks and Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention and face each other twice more to end the regular season — despite several postseason matchups already underway. The overlap is due to the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through Vancouver’s team and halted the Canucks' schedule for three weeks.

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’ relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’ wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him