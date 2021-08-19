Dozens of North Carolina residents missing from flooding

Dozens of North Carolinians are missing after flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred caused havoc, dumping nearly a foot of rain on the Tarheel State, officials say.

The 35 missing people are residents of Haywood County, North Carolina, where heavy rain has resulted in nearly a foot of floodwater. The storm's impact has been so severe that residents have been asked not to leave their homes, the county's emergency services stated yesterday in a press conference.

In response to the flood, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency Wednesday that will waive transportation rules to allow first responders to "get into our affected communities quickly to save lives, restore power, remove debris and bring supplies."

"North Carolina is strong and resilient, and we're committed to helping people and businesses recover as quickly as possible," Cooper said.

More than 98 people were rescued in the state's western counties, the governor's Wednesday order said.

That same day, North Carolina's Department of Transportation tweeted a video showcasing the damage the tropical storm had caused, describing it as "a scar" to the western part of the state. The department wrote that officials would continue repairing affected roads and bridges for weeks.

