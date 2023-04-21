Dozens of officers respond to Bristol County House of Corrections 'incident': What we know

DARTMOUTH — An attempt to curb the suicide rate at the Bristol County House of Corrections has apparently sparked what officials there are calling "an incident" Friday that is still ongoing.

"The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to make the facility more suicide-resistant. Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units. Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident," said Bristol County House of Corrections spokesman Jonathan Darling in a press release this afternoon.

As of 2:24 p.m. Friday the "incident" appeared to be still ongoing. Darling told a group of media gathered there that all staff have been accounted for and they have no reason to believe inmates are holding other inmates hostage. He said it is not facility-wide.

There is no word on injuries or number of inmates involved. There are currently 600 inmates at the prison. In the last 45 minutes, about 25 to 30 vehicles have arrived including three inmate's buses and sheriffs from Suffolk and Plymouth counties with some K-9 units.

SWAT teams are seen at the entrance of the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth where a disturbance is ongoing.

Video from WCVB Sky5 showed windows inside the minimum-security prison blocked by cardboard boxes and sheets.

At one point, a person sprayed a fire extinguisher out of one of the windows as several officers were gathering outside the building, according to WCVB reports.

A person also tossed what appeared to be a security camera and a damaged phone out of the same window, WCVB reports.

The 1,100-bed facility on Faunce Corner Road houses male inmates convicted of crimes with a sentence of 2 ½ years or less, higher security female inmates or pretrial detainees and higher security male pretrial detainees.

The facility has several decentralized housing units with varying levels of security, according to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office website.

