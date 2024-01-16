Dozens of Palestinian militants killed in north Gaza, Israel says

Palestinians walk across the remains of the destroyed Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, after one hundred days of the Isarel-Hamas war. Omar Ishaq/dpa

Dozens of members of Palestinian terrorist organizations were killed in an army operation in Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.

Soldiers also discovered around 100 rocket launchers and 60 rockets ready for use, the army said.

Hamas and other extremist groups still fire rockets towards Israel from time to time. A number of rockets were fired out of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Israel's army reported a rocket alert in the south of the country. Israeli media reported an impact in an Israeli town near the Gaza Strip.

It was the heaviest rocket attack for several weeks, reported the Times of Israel. There were initially no reports of casualties.

Israel's army said on Tuesday it attacked nine militants in the al-Shati refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. In the town of Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian territory, the military said it had killed two armed fighters.

The information could not initially be independently verified.

The war was triggered by an attack by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement and other militant groups on Israel on October 7.

More than 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority there, more than 24,000 people have been killed and more than 60,000 injured since then. According to Israel's army, around 9,000 members of Hamas and other terrorist organizations have been killed since the start of the war.

In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area, Israel has come under increasing international criticism.

A Palestinian man walks past the destroyed buildings of a school in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, after one hundred days of the Isarel-Hamas war. Omar Ishaq/dpa