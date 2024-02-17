Dozens of Palestinians killed in new Israeli attacks, authority says

Relatives of the Palestinians died in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital for burial in Dair El-Balah, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Dozens of Palestinians have again been killed in fighting and Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 83 Palestinians were killed and 125 others were injured, the authority announced on Saturday.

This brings the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war on October 7 to 28,858, with around 68,700 others injured. The information could not initially be independently verified.

According to UN estimates, the majority of those killed were women and minors.

Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi recently said that the army had "eliminated more than 10,000 terrorists in the Gaza Strip so far, including many commanders."