Dozens of protesters swarm Capitol rotunda to demand Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Dozens of protesters have swarmed the Cannon rotunda at the US Capitol in Washington DC to demand an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Footage online showed a large group of people, some sitting on the floor, gathered the famous building, waving a large banner that read “Jews say ceasefire now” – and chanting.

More stood on the balcony of the rotunda also waving a banners calling for a ceasefire. One read “mourn the dead and fight like hell for the living”.

Many of those gathered were dressed in Jewish attire including the Tallit prayer shawls and Kippahs. Others wore black t-shirts emblazoned with the words “not in our name”.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Despite appearing to be a peaceful protest, Capitol police soon moved to arrest members of the demonstration. By this time the number of people gathered looked to have risen.

“A group of protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings,” the force wrote on X.

“We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them.”

Footage also showed police begin to arrest protesters one at a time, with some being forced to the ground.

More follows …