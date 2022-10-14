Dozens of protestors gather against Atlanta ‘cop city’ training facility

WSBTV.com News Staff
·2 min read

Over the last several months, protestors have made clear that they are against a new state-of-the-art Atlanta police training facility being built in DeKalb County.

The proposed facility will take up an 85-acre plot of land off of Key Road in the largest urban forest in metro Atlanta.

Protestors say the facility would be bad for the community and for the environment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was among the protestors when they began their demonstration in Little Five Points.

“The Atlanta City Council may have decided to build the project in 2021, but the people say no,” protestor Steven Hall said.

Hall says Friday’s protest was the beginning of a weekend of action meant to build community and “stop cop city.”

The protest comes just one day after Channel 2 Action News revealed there are more than a dozen incidents aimed at stopping the building of the training center being investigated by local, state and federal authorities.

RELATED STORIES:

Some of those incidents include:

  • Protesters throwing a Molotov cocktail at police officers as they attempted to arrest them for trespassing on the grounds of what will be the new training center.

  • A fire at the westside At-Promise Center, which is a crime diversion program geared toward supporting at-risk youth in Atlanta.

  • Vandalism of the Cobb County office of a building contractor working on the project, and weeks later vandalism at the Cobb County home of an executive.

  • On several occasions, barricades or other material on the construction site set on fire on or near the project site.

  • Ball bearings propelled via slingshot at a utility van, causing damage.

  • Vandalism of the offices of the parent company of a subcontractor working on the project — located in Florida, Nebraska, Minnesota and New York — which included spray-painted phrases alluding to the Atlanta project.

Atlanta police released a statement on Friday that read:

“The Atlanta Police Department is no stranger to protests. We respect and support the public’s right to be heard. Our focus today and every day is public safety, being responsive to our community and the welfare of all our officers. We will be closely monitoring activity throughout the city and will work to ensure all demonstrations remain peaceful and participants are safe. We remain steadfast in our mission.”

Activists say they are not concerned about APD’s investigation.

“I’m not concerned with the alleged investigation of criminal activities because I know that there is a strong movement of organizers, neighbors and concerned Atlantans who are peacefully protesting the construction of this facility,” Jesse Pratt Lopez said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hall told Winne that opposition for the training center is driven by many factors from the alleged militarization of police to protecting communities to protecting the urban forest.

Supporters of the center say it will help continue building police culture that better protects the civil rights of Atlantans. They also say the city has guaranteed to replace any hardwoods destroyed during constructing with 100 new plantings.

Recommended Stories

  • Two MPD officers placed off duty after deadly chase that led to multi-car crash

    Two Memphis police officers were placed on leave after a chase resulted in five people being sent to the hospital and one person died.

  • 'We're stranded' -Venezuelans fret over U.S. border plan

    STORY: Stranded Venezuelan migrants worry they might never pass through an immigration office – like this one in Mexico – to reach the United States. That’s after a deal between the U.S. and Mexico this week sought to cap a sharp increase in crossings. Under the new plan, 24,000 Venezuelans would be granted access to the United States by air. But applicants must have U.S.-based sponsors.Venezuelan migrant Leonesi Castillo told Reuters he and others were deported by officials after crossing into the United States: “They requested that we have a relative who has been living there (U.S.) for over four or five years. It’s unfair. We want a response. We’re in Mexico, we have run out of money, we have had our bags stolen, shelters don’t take us in. We’re stranded in the street. Nobody wants to help us.” The bilateral deal has enabled U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land. And according to two U.S. officials, up to 1,000 Venezuelans could be expelled per day. Before the agreement was reached, Venezuelans who crossed illegally into the United States were often allowed to stay - while seeking asylum - because it was difficult to send them back to Venezuela or Mexico.Migrant shelters in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez are overbooked, according to Director Father Javier Calvillo, who says the new deal will only make the problem worse: “The 38, 40 shelters are overbooked right now. So, with this situation, such an agreement will worsen it as more migrants will gather (on the Mexican side of the border). And don’t forget violence, kidnappings and all sorts of difficult situations here. So, honestly it seems like they (officials) have reached agreements in offices that benefit their own interests.” This year alone - tens of thousands of Venezuelans have left their troubled country for Mexico to get to the United States.Many others remain en route, and the new plan's entry quota has fueled concern it could spark a humanitarian crisis.

  • Tennessee to topple Alabama? Penn State or Michigan? Our expert picks for college football's Week 7

    Week 7 features six games with ranked opponents with three matching unbeatens, something that has only happened once before in college football.

  • Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar

    Tacoma police also identified the officers involved in the Sept. 28 shooting.

  • Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

    Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

  • Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

    The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.

  • Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

    Polk County JailAn Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, w

  • Watch massive brawl at Walmart as people hit each other with metal poles, video shows

    Someone at the Missouri Walmart took a fire extinguisher and began spraying it, video shows.

  • Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video

    An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month, and police are looking for the suspect.

  • ‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...

  • 15-year-old arrested after 5 killed in North Carolina shooting; Raleigh officer among victims

    Police in North Carolina continued to investigate a gunman’s motive Friday following a deadly Raleigh shooting that left five people dead.

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • 4 Florida men caught illegally picking berries in the Bluffton woods. Here’s what they’re worth

    The men were found with several 50-pound bags of berries Oct. 9 at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

  • Brewster police officer indicted on false arrest charges

    Video of an altercation with motorist Alex King led to the indictment of Brewster Police Officer Fernando Quinones on false statement charges.

  • Florida sheriff announces arrest of seven men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian: 'lowest form of scum'

    A Florida sheriff announced that seven men were arrested after allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian and called them the "lowest form of scum.

  • Ted Cruz Falls For Fake News, Then Blames The Real Media For Calling Him Out

    "It could easily have been real," the Texas Republican finally admitted to journalists who pointed out he'd been suckered.

  • New Details Emerge In Stabbing Death Of Purdue University Student

    A university student accused of calling the police to confess to his roommate’s murder has been officially charged. Ji Min Sha, 22, appeared in a Tippecanoe County courtroom in Indiana on Thursday, where he was officially charged with the on-campus murder of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier. Prosecutors say Sha stabbed the accomplished Indianapolis student multiple times with a folding knife in the early morning hours of Oct. 5 while in their Purdue Universit

  • Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

    After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake.

  • Alaska Lawmakers Erupt After Old White Guy Says Natives Should be ‘Sent Home’

    YouTube: Municipality of Anchorage MeetingsAn assembly meeting in Alaska turned into a racial debacle when a community member used the public comments portion to espouse his racist views that Indigenous Americans should go “home,” prompting a local lawmaker to call out the man’s bigoted “nonsense.”On Oct. 11, the Anchorage assembly held a regular meeting to discuss everyday issues, like proposed ordinances and licenses in the city. More than four-and-a-half hours in, however, a white man in a co

  • Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail

    Courtesy David Butler/Courtesy Amyr RahimIt has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves