Dozens rally to support students who accuse ex-Sumner High coach of sexual abuse

Roughly 50 people rallied in support of the student athletes and families who accused former Sumner High School varsity basketball coach Jacob “Jake” Jackson of sexually abusing players Wednesday, May 17, in front of the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District’s administration building.

Jackson appeared in court May 11 after prosecutors charged him April 27 with third-degree child rape, indecent exposure, first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree child molestation and five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

He is accused of seeking and sending sexually explicit photos to players on the basketball team, among other things, according to charging papers. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at the arraignment.

Jackson has been released from custody and is currently on home detention as of Wednesday, May 17. His next appearance in court is scheduled for June 8.

“I’m just trying to support my friends that have been affected by this and other people in the community,” 17-year-old Jaxen Mentink said during the rally. He is a student at Sumner High School.

Kaden Kastberg, an 18-year-old Sumner High student, said he attended the rally because he wanted to spread awareness about what happened. Kastberg, who is one of the victims, said he was OK with The News Tribune naming him.

His family said the hope is that being named gives credibility to the allegations and helps prevent others from feeling ashamed.

Emma Niles, a community member, said she wanted to honor the students at the rally. Attending was a way to show that people care about the students, she said.

The News Tribune asked a school district spokesperson for comment after the school board meeting. The spokesperson referred to the school district’s statement posted May 11 online.

The school district said in the statement: “Due to the recent notices of potential litigation against the District, the District has been advised to not make any further comment with regard to such matters at the present time.”

Those who have been sexually assaulted can make a report to the Sumner Police Department at 253-287-4455. Pierce County also offers a sexual assault support and information line at 253-474-7273.

