Dozens release balloons for Nia Booker, the pregnant mother shot and killed in Avondale

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons & Dragons game through and through, but you don’t need to be familiar with that world or those systems to enjoy it. If some roleplaying video games throw you into the deep end of the swimming pool with their ethical dilemmas, Baldur's Gate 3 pushes you into the Mariana Trench, hands bound, and tosses a pocket knife in after you. Baldur’s Gate 3 follows Baldur’s Gate 2, one of the best-loved RPGs of all-time — and one that was released over two decades ago.