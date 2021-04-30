Dozens reported dead in Israeli festival stampede

A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured some 150 others early Friday, medical officials said. (April 30)

  • Dozens killed in stampede at ultra-Orthodox religious festival in Israel

    The stampede began when large numbers of people thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage during the event at Mount Meron.

  • Israel stampede: Netanyahu vows to investigate

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an annual day of mourning, after at least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in the early hours of Friday (April 29).Visiting the site hours later, he was heckled by angry protesters, but vowed to unearth the cause of the deadly incident:"We will carry out a thorough, serious and in-depth investigation in order to ensure that such a disaster does not reoccur."Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the Mount Meron tomb for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations, which include all-night prayer and dance.Ecstatic crowds assembled despite warnings to maintain social distancing against COVID-19.A stampede ensued in the men’s section of the festival, according to medics, and casualties included children.Some victims were asphyxiated or trampled on in a tightly packed passageway, and some went unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.Over 100 were wounded and videos on social media showed men trying to push through walls of iron to escape the crush.Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, covered in foil blankets.Hayim Cohen was among the attendees:"I was there exactly when it happened, down there on the side. It started when a few paramedics started to run, and then there was some kind of mess, police, screaming, a big mess, and after half an hour it looked like a scene of a suicide bombing attack, numerous people coming out from there on stretchers."A police spokesman said the overall capacity at Mount Meron was similar to previous years but that bonfire areas were partitioned off this time as a COVID-19 precaution.Israeli media said that may have created unexpected choke-points on foot traffic.The Justice Ministry said investigators would look into whether there had been any police misconduct connected to the tragedy.

  • Israel ignored warnings of overcrowding at site of deadly religious stampede

    Israeli police and ministers could face a government inquest as it emerged that officials had repeatedly warned of the risks of overcrowding at Mount Meron, where a stampede killed 45 people and injured dozens on Friday night. Over the past thirteen years, three reports were published in Israel which identified the annual religious festival as a public health risk, raising questions as to whether police failed to ensure the venue was safe. A report by Israel’s state comptroller in 2008 said there had been a “systemic failure” to protect the Mount Meron site and worshippers, while a subsequent report in 2011 said it was not safe for mass gatherings. “The existing situation should not be allowed to continue, including the neglected structure where [certain] groups do as they wish, to the abandonment of a site of great importance, both nationally and religiously,” the report said, according to the Times of Israel. And in 2016 a police report said that the "writing was on the wall" in terms of the overcrowding risks at the annual Mount Meron festival, which was attended by 100,000 ultra-orthodox Jews this year. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the disaster was “one of the worst to befall the State of Israel.” Israeli police have launched an internal investigation into security measures at the festival, which may be followed by a state inquiry, according to Israeli media reports.

  • Biden calls Netanyahu to offer condolences over Mount Meron stampede

    President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences and U.S. assistance following a deadly stampede that killed at least 45 worshippers, the White House said.Driving the news: The stampede occurred on Thursday night as tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews were participating in a celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron, a pilgrimage site in northern Israel. Several of those killed were American citizens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing," Biden said in a statement.Secretary of State Tony Blinken also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who promised that Israel would help all U.S. citizens affected by the disaster.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. citizens killed in Israel festival disaster, anger mounts

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed and injured in a stampede at a religious festival in Israel, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday, as criticism mounted in the wake of one of the biggest civilian disasters in the country's history. At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured at the ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron, held overnight between Thursday and Friday.

  • Growing outrage, questions after deadly stampede during Israeli religious festival

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Sunday a day of mourning in Israel following a stampede at a religious festival that killed at least 45 people. But there is growing anger over the way security was handled at the festival and safety warnings for large crowds stretching back years which appear to have been ignored. Ian Lee reports.

  • 'Immense tragedy': At least 44 dead, over 100 injured in stampede at religious gathering in Israel, medical officials say

    A stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured over 100 Friday, according to medical officials.

