Dozens at Sarasota County School Board meeting call for Bridget Ziegler to step down

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There was a renewed push Tuesday night for the resignation of Sarasota County school board member Bridget Ziegler.

It was a heated meeting that lasted for hours. 67 speakers came forward and a majority of them asking for Ziegler to resign.

She did address the crowd after public comment but did not resign.

The public comment lasted for almost three hours.

“Bridget Ziegler shouldn’t resign because of who she slept with, they should resign because they’re a terrible person,” one speaker said.

“You’ve taken away my freedoms to be happy as a trans kid in school,” another speaker said while advocating for Ziegler’s resignation.

Emotions ran high at the packed school board meeting. Many people asked Ziegler why she hasn’t stepped down yet.

“Don’t you think that you owe us that at least? An apology for your lies, for your political theatre, for victimizing our children, for being a first-grade hypocrite, and for making Sarasota a national embarrassment,” one speaker said.

Some of those at the podium called on the entire board to send a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for her removal.

Those who spoke against her all had one message: it’s time to go.

“Girl, your actions speak louder than words,” another speaker said. “Let’s rehash some of the things that you’ve done: you’ve enacted harmful policies that would now affect you, you unjustly terminated the supervisor, you fostered a hostile work environment for teachers, you’ve tarnished the reputation of Sarasota.”

Not every person in the room was asking for her to step down.

“They have targeted our most conservative board member, hoping to drive her out,” someone in favor of Ziegler remaining on the board said. “I hope she does not give in. We need her, she is the only one that has put children first.”

Ziegler let some emotions show during the meeting.

Bridget’s husband, Christian Ziegler, was officially removed from his position as chairman for the Republican Party of Florida last week in the fallout from a sexual assault accusation. Police have not charged him with a crime.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Bridget Ziegler admitted the couple did have a consensual sexual relationship with the alleged victim.

Bridget has not been accused of a crime.

She has defended her record on the school board, saying that the policy changes she supports are too important for her to leave.

She was asked to resign back in December and did not.

Multiple community members met ahead of the board meeting to discuss what they had to say.

The Social Equity Through Education Alliance was joined by Support Our Schools in the planning meeting.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Lisa Schurr with Support Our Schools. “Nobody cares that she had sex with a woman, that’s not the issue, that’s not the point. The point is the hypocrisy of her actions.”

Bridget Ziegler did resign from her role in the Leadership Institute but is still serving on the school board.

Schurr said she is concerned about what message that is sending to students, and that the group’s concerns started with Ziegler a while ago.

“Her past work with the Leadership Institute, her work with Moms for Liberty, her work with Gov. DeSantis and the legislature getting the Don’t Say Gay bills,” she said.

During the hours long board meeting, some board members said they wanted her gone, others said they could not send a letter to the Governor, while others did not address the topic.

