Dozens of schools have pledged to cut printer waste. This North Jersey teen made it happen

Carolyn He recalled it was the COVID-19 pandemic that inspired her to come up with her initiative to help save the environment.

She noticed after being "cooped up at home learning virtually, we had been using a lot of paper in schools and didn’t need to be,” He said. “When you think about how much paper we're using each day through the school year, those numbers start to add up."

That led the junior-year student at the Academy for Math, Science and Engineering at Morris Hills High School to form A Sustainable Future. The goal of the initiative, founded last year by the 17-year-old Randolph resident, is to get high schools to reduce paper consumption.

Morris Hills High School student Carolyn He is the founder of a local environmental initiative to cut down on excessive printing in schools.

In her research, He found the average high school prints 250 million sheets in one school year, equivalent to 250 trees.

A Sustainable Future gains steam

Schools can start reducing that number by better tracking their printing activities. He started spreading the word, and since A Sustainable Future debuted last year, 56 schools nationwide and overseas have signed on to its conservation endeavor.

They include several schools and districts in Morris County – Morris Hills, Morris Knolls, West Morris Central and Delbarton high schools have signed up, along with the Madison and Pequannock Township districts. Communities from South Jersey to California, Canada and India are involved as well.

When the junior started with her initiative, it was about encouraging schools to print on double-sided paper. This school year, she said Morris Hills has centralized its printing. Faculty now print on machines placed in select locations across the school.

That alone could reduce printing by 25%, though He said she won't know the exact impact until she speaks with district officials at the end of the school year.

"The general idea is that one small action can lead to a lot of different ones over time," she said.

Cutting printer waste starts with tracking

Schools participating in A Sustainable Future can do so by submitting printer tracking reports. These reports are sorted through by students He has recruited to the ASF executive staff, along with other volunteers. The data is analyzed for underlying patterns and usage.

Some schools also participate in ASF's Paper Consumption Program where students form a paper consumption plan to calculate how much paper they should purchase in a year and practices they should employ to reduce waste.

"We have actually found that paper usage has returned to pre-pandemic levels, which is a little bit scary, but it also makes sense for this mission to be renewed now more than ever," He said.

She noted that waste-saving results from schools have yet to come to ASF.

The student admits her project did not have an easy start. She recalled her struggle getting some teachers in her school to buy into her mission. However, she said, they eventually came around when they saw the environmental benefits.

"At the end of the day, as long as we are seeing some level of reduction, and more awareness among teachers and among faculty in the school and how we can be more mindful about =we are using our resources, I think that's the ultimate goal for me," she said.

