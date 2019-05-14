Dozens of shots fired into home of Colts assistant

Indianapolis police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into the home of Colts assistant Parks Frazier over the weekend.

No residents were home when the incident occurred.

Witnesses told police that eight young men jumped out of three separate vehicles and fired more than 80 rounds at about 6 p.m. local time Sunday, according to WTHR-TV.

The report also said the back door of the home was kicked in and more shots were fired inside.

According to the police report obtained by WRTV-TV, police found handgun and rifle casings in the street as well as a cell phone that may have been dropped at the scene.

Frazier, 27, joined the Indianapolis staff in April 2018 as an assistant to head coach Frank Reich.

No arrests have been made and the authorities have not commented on a possible motive behind the shooting.

--Field Level Media