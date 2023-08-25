Dozens jump in Lake MIchigan despite swim club cancellation
Despite being cancelled and with dangerous swimming conditions, hundreds showed up for the weekly event.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, says she’ll “try almost anything once” in order to stay looking young.
The real MVP.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
We assess the Aug. 23 Republican debaters by whether they can appeal to moderate swing voters in a general election. Most of them can't.
This is a one-off Ferrari 812 Competizione made by Ferrari's Tailor Made division and shown at Monterey Car Week.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
Toyota's original racing cars look primitive, but they started a tradition of dedication to motorsport and competition that still continues at the automaker today.
Sit back, relax and enjoy your morning with these unbelievably delicious buttermilk pancakes. The post These are truly the perfect homemade buttermilk pancakes appeared first on In The Know.
Local Texas morning news anchor Matt Fontes finds the time to eat breakfast, film TikToks and put on camera-ready makeup before going live on the air every morning. The post Inside the morning routine of a local news anchor with a wakeup time before 3 AM appeared first on In The Know.
Rapper explains how his freeway-stopping sign stunt landed him jail time on "May Strange Arrest."
A debate without Donald Trump diminished the candidates on the stage, who still did their best to present themselves as an alternative to the 45th president.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
With Hollywood at a standstill, some of the biggest reality stars are calling for fundamental shift in the balance of power inside unscripted entertainment.
Believed to be a long shot just days ago, the acquisition of Stanford, Cal and SMU is back on the table.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
BMW will unveil the Vision Neue Klasse and two plug-in hybrid 5 Series models at IAA 2023, while Mini will bring the new Hardtop and Countryman.
"And Just Like That" it's time for Season 2 of the "Sex and the City" reboot.
Content moderators suing Meta and its former content review partner in Africa, Sama, for alleged unlawful dismissal, have agreed to settle the case out of court. The 184 moderators have agreed to mediation five months after they filed the suit, a turn of events that is likely to end one of the most prolific cases that Meta has faced on the continent. This comes after Kenya’s employment and labor relations court asked the parties, during the last directions hearing, to consider settling the matter out of court.