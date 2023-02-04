Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

9
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.

Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s monthslong siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian defense officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry did not provide details about these “special category” captives.

At least three civilians have been killed in Ukraine over the past 24 hours as Russian forces struck nine regions in the country’s south, north and east, according to reports on Ukrainian TV by regional governors on Saturday morning.

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region by Russian shelling and missile strikes, local Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram update on Saturday morning.

The casualty toll included a man who was killed and seven others who were wounded Friday after Russian missiles slammed into Toretsk, a town in the Donetsk region. Kyrylenko said that 34 houses, two kindergartens, an outpatient clinic, a library, a cultural centre and other buildings were damaged in the strike.

Seven teenagers received shrapnel wounds after an anti-personnel mine exploded late on Friday in the northeastern city of Izium, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. He said they were all hospitalized but their lives were not in danger.

Elsewhere, regional Ukrainian officials reported overnight shelling by Russia of border settlements in the northern Sumy region, as well as the town of Marhanets, which neighbors the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kyiv has long accused Moscow of using the plant, which Russian forces seized early in the war, as a base for launching attacks on Ukrainian-held territory across the Dnieper river.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia has lost over 130,000 of its soldiers so far in full-scale invasion and war

    Russia has lost about 130,590 of its troops in 345 days of full-scale war against Ukraine, with 720 of them lost in the past day alone, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning daily update on Facebook on Feb. 4.

  • Stossel: Pompeo is a surprising politician

    Former Secretary of State calls Putin a thug, but said it's the head of the teachers' union who is event scarier than the dictators

  • 'Our worst nightmares': Firefighters have serious concerns about electric vehicles

    Fire Engineer Matt Halleck — a training officer in Hillsdale — said there's not much firefighters can do to extinguish electrical vehicle fires.

  • North Korean refugee: 'I survived in prison and then escaped to North Korea again'

    ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with North Korean refugee Jihyun Park and co-author Seh-Lyn Chai about their new book “The Hard Road Out: One Woman's Escape From North Korea.”

  • Missouri has a history of death penalty injustice. Stop Leonard Taylor’s execution | Opinion

    The state attorney general’s office is so zealous that it told the state Supreme Court one wrongly convicted man should be put to death even despite evidence that he’s innocent.

  • Netanyahu expresses willingness to send "military things" to Ukraine

    During his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, 2 February, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, announced that he is ready to send "military things" to Ukraine. Source: Times of Israel Quote: "On [the topic of - ed.

  • Zelenskyy believes EU will be ready for Ukraine accession talks later this year

    The EU will be ready to begin negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the bloc later this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Feb. 3, as quoted by his press service.

  • Portugal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, PM says

    Portugal will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday, without specifying how many will be shipped. Costa added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed for the repair of a number of inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's inventory of the weapon. "We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks," Costa told Lusa news agency during a trip to the Central African Republic.

  • Chinese spy balloon over central US, will be in US airspace for 'a few days,' Pentagon says

    A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that the Chinese surveillance balloon detected over the U.S. earlier this week has moved eastward and is being closely monitored.

  • Home Office preparing to proscribe Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation

    The Home Office is drawing up plans to formally proscribe Russian mercenaries the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • China plays down Blinken's canceled visit over balloon

    China played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. “In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that," China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning. Blinken was due to visit Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reducing U.S.-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries' leaders met last November in Indonesia.

  • Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year

    Israel expects to fully normalize ties with Sudan sometime later this year, Israel's foreign minister said Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. Eli Cohen spoke to reporters after a one-day trip to Khartoum that included high-level meetings with military leaders, including Sudan's ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who led a coup that overturned the country's transitional government in 2021. “The agreement is expected to be signed this year and it will be the fourth" such accord, Cohen said, referring to the U.S.-brokered normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020.

  • Top Russian Official Teases ‘the Next Ukraine’ in New Threat

    Sean Gallup-Pool/Getty ImagesRussia’s top diplomat said the actions of Western nations could soon turn Moldova into the “next Ukraine,” according to TASS.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of being “eager to join NATO.” Sandu, Lavrov said, is “ready to unite with Romania and in fact, to do almost anything.”Romania is a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which was created to provide collective security against Russia.Lavrov’s comments ap

  • The rise of Ukraine's 'iron general,' who transformed its army and became Putin's worst nightmare

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Putin Evokes Hitler as Cops Parade Soviet Secret Police Costumes

    Sputnik/Pool via ReutersNot even local cops cosplaying as Soviet secret police and a newly installed bust of Josef Stalin were enough to prop up Russia’s Vladimir Putin as he emerged from his bunker on Thursday to deliver a speech marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in Stalingrad.The Russian leader at times appeared to be tired of hearing himself speak as he repeated the Kremlin’s tired narrative that its war against Ukraine is really a war to save humanity from Nazis.“Unfortunate

  • Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes

    Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.

  • US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

    The United States has stepped up pressure on Middle East allies to expel the Wagner Group, a military contractor owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russia’s president, from chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan where it has expanded in recent years, regional officials told The Associated Press. The U.S. effort described by officials comes as the Biden administration is making a broad push against the mercenaries.

  • Seven teenagers trigger landmine in Izium, all have shrapnel wounds

    Seven teenagers have triggered a fragment of a Russian anti-personnel butterfly mine, all children received shrapnel wounds. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Quote: "Today [3 February - ed.