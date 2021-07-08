Dozens of states target Google's app store in antitrust suit

MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·4 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech, this time in a lawsuit targeting the company's Play store, where consumers download apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world's smartphones.

The 144-page complaint, filed late Wednesday in a Northern California federal court, represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October.

The lawsuit also comes against a backdrop of proposed laws in Congress tailored to either break up or undermine the power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. The four have built trillion-dollar empires fueled by the immense popularity of services that people have become increasingly dependent upon.

Much of the latest lawsuit echoes similar allegations that mobile game maker Epic Games made against both Google and Apple, which runs a separate app store exclusively for iPhones, in cases brought last August.

Just as Epic did, the lawsuit focuses primarily on the control that Google exerts on its app store so it can collect commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions within apps installed on smartphones running on Android. Those devices represent more than 80% of the worldwide smartphone market.

A high-profile trial p itting Epic — the maker of the widely played Fortnite video game — against Apple in a similar battle over the app store that feeds iPhone concluded in late May. A decision from the federal judge who presided over the month-long proceedings is is expected later this summer. Epic's lawsuit against Google is still awaiting trial.

Although its app commissions are similar to Apple's, Google has tried to distinguish itself by allowing consumers to download apps from other places than its Play store. Apple, in contrast, won't allow iPhone users to install apps from any other outlet than its store.

But the latest lawsuit filed by the attorneys general for 36 states and the District of Columbia alleges Google's claims that its Android software is an open operating system that allows consumers more choices is a sham.

The complaint contends Google has deployed various tactics and set up anticompetitive barriers to ensure it distributes more than 90% of the apps on Android devices — a market share that the attorneys general argue represents an illegal monopoly. What's more, the lawsuit alleges Google has been abusing that power to reap billions of dollars in profit at the expense of consumers who wind up paying higher prices to subsidize the commissions, and the makers have apps who have less money and incentive to innovate.

“Google’s monopoly is a menace to the marketplace," said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is leading the lawsuit along with his peers in New York, Tennessee and North Carolina. “Google Play is not fair play. Google must be held accountable for harming small businesses and consumers."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for a lawsuit, but it has adamantly defended the way it runs its Play store in its response to the Epic lawsuit and in other instances.

The Mountain View, California, company also is fighting the three other lawsuits that were filed against it last year, including a landmark case brought by the U.S. Justice Department. Those cases are focused on alleged abuses of Google's dominant search engine and its digital ad network that generates more than $100 billion in annual revenue for its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

As the scrutiny on their app stores has intensified, both Apple and Google have been taking conciliatory steps. Most notably, both companies have lowered their commissions to 15% on the first $1 million in revenue collected by the app makers — a reduction that covers most apps in their respective stores.

But those measures haven't lessened the heat on any of the major tech companies, nor should they, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees antitrust issues.

“This is exactly the type of aggressive antitrust enforcement that we need to rein in the power of big tech and address America’s monopoly problem," she said in a statement.

But fighting Big Tech won't be easy. Besides being able to spend heavily to lobby for their positions, the companies also contend they have the law on their side. Facebook, for instance, scored a major victory last week when a federal judge dismissed an antitrust lawsuit against the social media company by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states on the grounds that they hadn't submitted enough evidence to back their monopoly allegations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug

    Microsoft is sharing an urgent new warning with users of its Windows software, this one about an unpatched vulerability that hackers are apparently actively exploiting. This bug, which has been referred to as Windows PrintNightmare, seems to affect pretty much all Windows users. That’s according to the warning Microsoft issued in recent days, noting that … The post Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug appeared first on BGR.

  • How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC

    Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last month. The company once said that Windows 10 would be the last ever version of the desktop operating system, but plans changed. Windows 11 will roll out to the general public later this year. As long as you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll be able … The post How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft warns users to update their computers immediately over security flaw

    The vulnerability allows attackers to easily install programs, edit or delete files, view data, or create new user accounts, Microsoft said.

  • China's Huawei scores 4G patent deal for VW cars

    Huawei has struck a licensing deal that will allow use of its 4G technologies in connected vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen Group, the Chinese tech giant said on Wednesday.

  • Gettr, the latest pro-Trump social network, is already a mess

    Just days after a Twitter clone from former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller launched, the new social network is already beset by problems. For one, hackers quickly leveraged Gettr's API to scrape the email addresses of more than 85,000 of its users. Usernames, names and birthdays were also part of the scraped data set, which was surfaced by Alon Gal, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock.

  • TikTok user reveals ‘mind-blowing’ hack for calculating tips: ‘Why did no one tell me this?’

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing their trick for how to calculate tips on an Apple Watch.

  • iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes

    After delaying the iPhone 12 series due to the pandemic, Apple appears to be back on track in 2021. Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will debut in September, even with the ongoing chip shortages. At this point, leaks have spoiled all of the mysteries surrounding the 2021 iPhones, including the design. All in all, … The post iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes appeared first on BGR.

  • The New OLED Switch Wasn't What Anyone Was Hoping For

    For the past couple of years, Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch. We’ve been expecting a more robust Switch, capable of running games at faster frame rates and higher resolutions than ever before. The Switch (OLED Model) Nintendo announced this morning? That ain’t it.

  • Shiba Inu Strengthens Use Cases, Coin Rises 6%

    Shiba Inu’s DEX ShibaSwap is live. Plus SHIB is now supported by Shopping.io.

  • Man sparked world-famous treasure hunt — now lawsuit says he kept bounty for himself

    People were caught digging in historic cemeteries, rappelling canyons and risking their lives during the decade-long treasure hunt.

  • Huawei lawsuit against Verizon heads to trial in Texas

    A lawsuit filed by Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd against Verizon Communications alleging patent infringement is set to begin jury selection on Wednesday. In February 2020, Huawei sued Verizon in two U.S. District courts in Texas, alleging the company used a dozen Huawei patents without authorization in areas such as computer networking, download security, and video communications, seeking an unspecified amount of compensation and royalty payments. Verizon last year called the lawsuits "nothing more than a PR stunt" and "a sneak attack on our company and the entire tech ecosystem" and filed counterclaims against Huawei, claiming the Chinese company violated Verizon patents.

  • Apple’s iPhone is so good at protecting privacy, advertisers are giving up and switching to Android

    The release of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature is already sending advertisers flocking to Android. Originally released as part of iOS 14.5, Apple’s new iPhone privacy-oriented feature provides users with an unprecedented amount of control over the data apps are allowed to track. Apple notes on its website that App Tracking Transparency “lets you control … The post Apple’s iPhone is so good at protecting privacy, advertisers are giving up and switching to Android appeared first on BGR.

  • The little robot that kills weeds and never needs recharging just got its first Amazon discount

    Weeding your yard or garden is a pain in the butt. That’s especially true when you don’t have the right tool for the job. Thankfully, I found the ultimate weeding tool a few years back. It’s called the CobraHead Original Weeder & Cultivator Hand Tool, it costs just under $30 on Amazon, and it’s amazing. … The post The little robot that kills weeds and never needs recharging just got its first Amazon discount appeared first on BGR.

  • Nintendo Switch OLED coming this October

    Nintendo is releasing a new Switch with a bigger, better screen on Oct. 8 for $349.99.Between the lines: A newer Switch model has been expected for months, though fans and insiders originally expected a more powerful machine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn Tuesday's announcement, Nintendo emphasized the new unit's brighter screen but made no indication that it will run games better.The company's specs for the system list the

  • The Best Time of Year to Retire (to Maximize Your Benefits)

    You've been dreaming of the day for decades, and now it's almost here. This year or next, you plan to retire. But choosing the precise day to call it quits can be a tricky decision. Make the wrong...

  • The Best Cheap Phones You Can Buy for Under $200 in 2021

    Need a new phone? Don’t want to spend a fortune? There are plenty of quality phones under $200 that will get the job done.

  • The Best Travel Cameras You Can Buy in 2021

    It’s finally time to head out of town and take a well-deserved vacation far, far away from home. And while you could use your smartphone camera to document every incredible meal you eat, every amazing building you see and every remarkable scenic view you encounter, why not step it up and use one of the

  • The No. 1 reason workers are considering switching jobs

    Workers appear to have gained newfound leverage as the economy recovers from the pandemic recession and businesses reopen.

  • This JBL soundbar turns your living room into a movie theater and it's $130 off: 'Plenty of power for any sized room!'

    This JBL soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer to give you that instant surround sound feel. Get it now while it's still on sale.

  • Oops! Someone forgot to end Amazon’s crazy $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop deal

    Mistakes are typically bad things. We all make them, but we all try to avoid them whenever possible. Sometimes, however, mistakes aren’t so bad. That’s especially true over at Amazon. Why? Because when Amazon makes a mistake, it usually means something is priced lower than it should be. Or, in this case, it means someone … The post Oops! Someone forgot to end Amazon’s crazy $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop deal appeared first on BGR.