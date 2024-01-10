Dozens stranded after road washes out in Lincoln County

An entire neighborhood in Lincoln County is stranded after a road washed out during a storm on Tuesday.

Amity Lane is near Furnish Road in the town of Iron Station. On Wednesday morning, emergency crews started trying to build a walking bridge while the road was repaired.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned 26 homes are at the end of Amity Lane, which is a private road. Crews were using heavy equipment to help build the bridge.

Neighbors said a culvert washed out just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, causing the situation.

Robert Hudson was at work when it happened. He told Lemon when he heard about the washout, his first thought was to get in touch with his wife.

“I talked to her just a little while ago,” he said Wednesday morning. “She wants me to hurry up and get home. I told her ‘we’re working on it.’ I spend last night at a motel -- I could have slept in the car and slept better.”

Neighbors said this is the second time this has happened to them.

