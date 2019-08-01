Dozens swallowed by 'tsunami' after wave pool malfunctions at water park

Forty-four people were injured at a water park in China when a malfunction in the wave pool triggered a tsunami-like wall of water that swallowed dozens of swimmers, local media reported.

The incident occurred at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, near the border with North Korea, the South China Morning Post reported.

A video posted on social media shows the enormous wave form and crash into dozens of tourists in the pool.

A notice from local government says the wave was caused by electrical problems that damaged equipment in the control room, according to the Morning Post.

The notice said the park has closed the pool while officials investigate.

'Brain-eating amoeba': Man dies from Naegleria fowleri after swimming in North Carolina water park

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Tsunami' at Chinese water park injures 44 after wave pool malfunction