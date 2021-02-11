Dozens of top Republicans in talks to form ‘anti-Trump’ third political party

Rift in the Republican party increases as several members plan to form a third party, unhappy with Trump's influence in the GOP (AFP via Getty Images)

Several Republican lawmakers who are unhappy with the way the party has dealt with Donald Trump, are in talks to form another party, according to a report.

Over a hundred members who think the party has failed to stand up to Mr Trump and his alleged attempts to undermine democracy, may break away and form a centre-to-right third party, Reuters reported, quoting people involved in the discussion.

The talks included former lawmakers, officials in the administration of Republican presidents such as Ronald Reagan, George Bush and Mr Trump himself, several ambassadors and strategists, according to the report.

A zoom call held with 120 members last Friday discussed the party’s ideology of following “principled conservatism” and supporting ideas that have been “trashed by Trump”.

The new party will plan to also field candidates in races, and support centre to right candidates from Republicans, Democrats or independents, the involved people told Reuters.

Several members willing to form the breakaway party who asked not to be identified, confirmed to Reuters about the call. Evan McMullin, former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, who ran as independent candidate in the 2016 presidential election, said he co-hosted the call.

John Mitnick, general counsel for the department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration, Charlie Dent, former Republican congressman, Elizabeth Neumann, deputy chief of staff in Homeland Security under Trump administration, and Miles Taylor, another former Trump administration official, were among the participants of the call.

The move highlights the split in the party over Mr Trump, especially after the 6 January Capitol violence, where one section of Republicans are ready to abandon the party while others are still strongly backing the former president.

Recently, a poll conducted by CBS News found that 33% of Republicans would join Mr Trump's new political party if he forms one, and another 37% said they would "maybe" join the new party. Thirty per cent of Republicans said they would not leave the GOP.

