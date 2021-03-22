Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

  • People play on equipment at a playground on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • People play on equipment at a playground on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Debris floats down the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • People stand on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Debris floats down the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney, Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Debris rests on a table on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Debris rests on playground equipment as water levels subside on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
1 / 7

Australia Floods

People play on equipment at a playground on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast.

Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

“We are grateful at this point that no lives have been lost so far,” Morrison said. “But weakened foundations for buildings, for roads and trees, they all create risk, as do downed power lines and rising water levels.”

A year ago, vast swathes of New South Wales had been charred by unprecedented wildfires following years of drought that gripped most of the state.

Some of the same areas were now being by inundated by one-in-50-year and one-in-100-year rain events.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said up to 38 parts of the state had been declared natural disaster areas.

"I don’t know any time in our state’s history where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic,” Berejiklian told reporters. “So, they are challenging times for New South Wales.”

Thousands of people have been affected with 40 flood warnings and 20 evacuation orders along the state’s Mid North Coast, and in western Sydney. Houses had been submerged and destroyed while several communities had lost power.

Heavy rain will remain a serious risk on Tuesday for the Mid North Coast, where communities are facing the worst flooding conditions since 1929.

Communities along the Hawkesbury River were also bracing for the worst flooding in the area since 1961.

Bureau of Meteorology national flood services manager Justin Robinson described the rainfall as a “very significant flood event for New South Wales.”

“I’ve been a flood forecaster with the bureau for 20 years and this is probably the worst flooding that I’ve experienced,” Robinson said.

Nepean River levels at Penrith on Sydney western outskirts had peaked late Sunday at a higher level than the 1961 record and the Hawkesbury River flood waters at Windsor, northwest of Sydney, were expected to peak late Monday around a 1988 record level, Robinson said.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's east sees worst floods in 50 years

    Australian authorities said on Sunday that heavy rains over the country's east coast has brought the worst flooding in half a century.In the most populous state of New South Wales, footage showed homes uprooted by fast-moving water, trees snapped and roads were engulfed.Emergency services estimated hundreds of homes have been damaged so far.Several major roads were closed across the state, and some schools cancelled classes for Monday.Dams, including Sydney's main water supply, have also spilled over, causing river levels to surge.Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales, said the floods were worse than expected."Yesterday we were hoping it would only be a one in twenty year event, it looks like it will be a one in fifty year event."She added that thousands of Australians have been forced to evacuate in about 13 areas of the state and 4,000 more may be asked to flee soon.Meteorologists said the downpour is set to continue the rest of Sunday, with some areas expecting nearly 8 inches of rain.The devastation is in stark contrast to bushfires that scorched Australia over the last two years when about 7 percent of New South Wales was scorched.

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Worst Flooding to Hit New South Wales in Decades

    Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate their homes amid flooding caused by what New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described as a “one-in-50-year” weather event.This footage, by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, gives an aerial view of flooding in Taree, north of Sydney.The state’s weather service warned that the flood situation in parts of New South Wales, including western Sydney, remained “dangerous and volatile” on March 21, with flooding in some areas forecast to worsen.Berejiklian said 13 evacuation centers have been set up across the state, including in the mid-north coast, Hunter Valley, and parts of Richmond and Hawkesbury. Credit: NWS RFS via Storyful

  • Heavy rains in Australia's east bring worst floods in 50 years

    Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over the weekend have brought the worst flooding in half a century in some areas, authorities said on Sunday, forcing thousands to evacuate and damaging hundreds of houses. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the downpour across the state, Australia's most populous with 8 million people, was worse than initially expected, especially for low-lying areas in Sydney's northwest. "Yesterday, we were hoping it will only be a one-in-20-year event, now it looks like a one-in-50-year event," Berejiklian said at a televised briefing.

  • Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people on Monday from flood-affected suburbs in Sydney's west, which is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with drenching rain expected to continue for the next few days. Unrelenting rains over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations. "We need to brace ourselves, it will be a very difficult week," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

  • Worst flooding in decades hits Australia's east coast

    Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. The NSW State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues. Chloe Bailey of CBS News partner 10 News First reports from Sydney.

  • An outsider's eye, an instant camera and America seen anew

    Through the lens of an instant camera, through the eyes of an outsider, oft-neglected corners of America take on a very different cast. There is beauty in the swing ride at the Mississippi State Fair, seats suspended against an azure sky. There is humor in the giant statue of a hotdog alongside a highway in Lesage, West Virginia.

  • Rare New Jersey wildfire 'was intentionally set,' investigators say

    "It is only by the grace of God that no one was killed,” Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

  • Australia poised for inquiry into veteran suicide, PM says

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks set to announce a Royal Commission to examine veteran suicides, after a government backbench revolt over delays in establishing an inquiry. Morrison last year said his government would appoint a permanent national commissioner to investigate suicides among current and former military personnel amid rising public anger over the issue. After widespread criticism over delays in implementing the scheme, Australia's Senate last week proposed a Royal Commission be established, the most powerful inquiry in Australia, with several ruling backbench lawmakers saying they would support it in a parliamentary vote expected this week.

  • Residents Evacuate as Parts of Sydney Hit by Worst Flooding in Decades

    Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate parts of western Sydney due to flooding after what New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described as a “one-in-50-year” weather event.This footage, by Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer, shows wooden debris flowing down the Nepean River after the heavy rain.The New South Wales weather service warned that the flood situation across the state remained “dangerous and volatile” on March 21, with flooding in some areas forecast to worsen.Berejiklian said 13 evacuation centers have been set up across the state, including in the mid-north coast, Hunter Valley, and parts of Richmond and Hawkesbury. Credit: Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer via Storyful

  • UCLA-Abilene Christian another unlikely matchup in NCAAs

    Johnny Juzang and UCLA take on Joe Pleasant and Abilene Christian on Monday in an unlikely matchup in the second round of the East Region. UCLA, with an enrollment of 31,000-plus, has 11 national titles in men's college basketball.

  • Palestinians expand vaccination campaign after UN shipment

    The Palestinian Health Ministry began administering the first doses of coronavirus vaccines it received from the global COVAX initiative to health care workers and older residents in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Sunday. The World Health Organization and its partners running the United Nations COVAX program delivered 61,400 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday, whereas 21,300 were shipped to the blockaded, Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

  • Injury Report: Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is ‘very doubtful’ for part two vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

    Following the Warriors' 116-103 win over the Grizzlies on Friday, Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is "very doubtful" to play on Saturday.

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • "He's dead wrong": Fauci clashes with Rand Paul about masks

    Fauci and Paul faced off in a Senate COVID hearing about whether it's "theater" to keep wearing a mask after being vaccinated.

  • Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed

    Media reported dawn protests in at least two parts of the commercial hub of Yangon on Monday after hundreds of people in Mandalay, including many medical staff in white coats, marched before sunrise on Sunday. The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 was overthrown by the military, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform. One man was shot dead and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said on Sunday as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors.

  • Australia warned of 'life-threatening' flash floods

    Dozens of people are rescued from floodwaters, as torrential rains batter the country's east coast.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • How a Sham Candidate Helped Flip a Florida Election

    MIAMI — The recruitment of the sham candidate began with a Facebook message at around 4 a.m. on May 15, 2020. “Call me,” a Florida legislator turned lobbyist wrote to an old friend. “I have a question for you.” Later that day, former state Sen. Frank Artiles, a Republican, asked Alexis Pedro Rodriguez by phone whether he still owned a home in the suburban Miami village of Palmetto Bay. Because in that case, Artiles wanted something else: to put his friend’s property and last name to use in the upcoming election. The incumbent Democrat, state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, was on the ballot. And Artiles, a crafty political operator with a dubious reputation, had a plan: to plant his friend as a candidate and siphon off votes that could defeat José Rodríguez. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The plan worked, setting off one of Florida’s most brazen electoral scandals in years — even by the heady standards of a state that has long been fertile ground for political scammers. What is still uncertain is how broad the scandal is, whether it had touched other races and whether it was part of an organized effort by Republicans or an interest group to sway legislative races. Alexis Rodriguez, a machine-parts dealer who had been struggling financially, agreed to help Artiles, who promised him $50,000 in return. He switched from Republican to no party affiliation and qualified for the ballot as Alex Rodriguez. He did not disclose that he actually lived far from the district, in Boca Raton, or that the money for his candidacy came from Artiles. In November, José Rodríguez, an effective legislator who had crusaded for Florida to face the climate change crisis, lost to the Republican challenger, Ileana Garcia, by a mere 32 votes out of more than 215,000 that had been cast. Alex Rodriguez had received 6,382 votes and played the spoiler. It was a devastating loss for Florida Democrats in a year of Republican successes in the state. It was also the result of criminal behavior, prosecutors say. On Thursday, Artiles, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 55, turned themselves in for arrest. They were each charged with three third-degree felony charges related to violating campaign finance law, including for conspiracy to make campaign contributions in excess of legal limits, making those excess contributions and false swearing in connection to an election. Artiles declined to comment to a scrum of reporters who chased him out of jail on Thursday once he posted a $5,000 bond. “This will be decided in the courts, thank you,” he said. His lawyer, Greg Chonillo, said in a statement Friday that his client, whose home was raided by investigators on Wednesday, had been cooperative with prosecutors “throughout the course of this investigation.” “We will be investigating this matter fully and zealously, representing our client in court against these charges,” Chonillo said. The story of how Artiles plotted the scheme, according to the arrest documents, is a classic South Florida racket complete with the sale of a nonexistent Range Rover and wads of cash stored in a home safe. But it leaves unanswered the questions of where the money for the scheme came from — the Republican Senate president said the party had nothing to do with it — and whether the funds were tied to secretive dark money that oozed through two other state Senate races last year. Republicans have controlled the state government for more than two decades. On Friday, Democrats called for campaign finance reform — and for the resignation of Garcia so that a new election could be held. “Her victory is clearly tainted,” said Manny Diaz, chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. Prosecutors said they had found no ties between her and the scheme by Artiles and Alexis Rodriguez. On Friday, state Sen. Wilton Simpson, the Florida Senate president, issued a joint statement with Garcia saying that they “support the ongoing efforts of law enforcement.” “Senator Garcia has the full support of President Simpson as she continues to serve her constituents,” the statement said. South Florida has an ignominious history of political and electoral shenanigans, both high profile — fraud that was so rampant in a Miami mayoral election in 1997 that a judge threw out the results — and low rent, such as small-time brokers getting caught unlawfully harvesting absentee ballots. In 2012, former Rep. David Rivera, a Republican, was involved in a shadow campaign to try to hurt the electoral chances of his Democratic rival, Joe Garcia. The recruited candidate and Rivera’s ex-girlfriend, who acted as a go-between, wound up in jail. Rivera, who was never charged, last month was ordered to pay the Federal Election Commission a $456,000 fine. On Thursday, Katherine Fernández Rundle, the state attorney for Miami-Dade County, a Democrat, noted that recruiting a sham candidate to deliberately influence an election was not illegal, unless the candidate was also secretly financed. “Is it an attack on our democracy? Is it a dirty political trick?” she said. “Absolutely.” At the center of the latest scandal is Artiles (pronounced are-TEE-less), who before his arrest this week was perhaps best known in Tallahassee, the state capital, for resigning from the Senate in 2017, after he cursed at and used a racist slur before a group of Black lawmakers. His political committee had spent money on “consultants” who were models from Hooters and Playboy without any campaign experience. He once denied punching a college student at a bar near the Capitol. His involvement in recruiting the sham candidate for the Senate District 37 race last year became public in December, when The Miami Herald reported that Artiles had boasted about planting Alexis Rodriguez on the ballot to a crowd at an election night party held at an Irish pub in Seminole County. “That is me, that was all me,” The Herald quoted Artiles as saying, citing an anonymous source who was present. The furor around Rodriguez’s suspicious candidacy had begun after Election Day, when the results separating José Rodríguez and Ileana Garcia, a founder of the group Latinas for Trump, were so tight that they led to a manual recount. Local reporters in Tallahassee, Orlando and Miami found that Alexis Rodriguez along with two mysterious under-the-radar candidates in two other Senate races, one in the Miami area and one in Seminole County, were all likely plants. (Results in the other races were not close.) Politico Florida tied the three candidates to dark money from two political committees that had sent hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of attack flyers to voters during the campaign. The only donor reported was an entity that listed a UPS box in Atlanta as its mailing address. The committees amended their financial reports after Election Day, changing the source of the money to a different donor, this time in Colorado. Investigators with Miami-Dade County’s public corruption investigations unit began sniffing around on Nov. 11, eight days after the election. “It was suspicious that Rodriguez did not appear to have actively campaigned,” Detective Eutimio Cepero of the Miami Police Department wrote in one of the arrest documents. “Additionally, it was learned that political committees were spending money in support of Rodriguez’s candidacy, even though Rodriguez did not actively campaign.” Investigators found that Artiles ultimately paid $44,708 to Alexis Rodriguez in violation of the state’s $1,000 campaign contribution limit for legislative races. The payments came in various forms, including payments of $3,000 and then $5,000 that Artiles had stored in his home safe and recorded in a ledger on his desk, as well as $2,400 that Artiles had wired to Rodriguez’s landlord. There was much distrust between Artiles and Rodriguez, who told investigators he thought Artiles would not come through with the money he had promised him. At one point, when Artiles was looking for a used Range Rover to buy his daughter, Rodriguez concocted a story about finding one in Jacksonville for $10,900. Artiles paid Rodriguez for the car, even though it did not exist. (That money was not considered by prosecutors as part of Artiles’ payments to Rodriguez for his candidacy.) But where Artiles got the cash is still unknown. “Frank Artiles is not a lone wolf,” said William Barzee, a lawyer for Alexis Rodriguez. “Over half a million dollars was spent by political operatives working in the shadows to prop up ghost candidates in three separate Senate races, all in one cycle. This was a well thought out, calculated and coordinated plan to steal Senate seats throughout Florida.” The “greatest beneficiary of these actions,” Barzee added, “is the Republican Party of Florida.” Simpson, the Senate president who ran the Republican Senate campaigns in 2020, has said that he had nothing to do with the effort. “I think we don’t have all the facts,” he told reporters in Tallahassee on Thursday. “We’re learning what you’re learning as you report it.” “I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said former state Rep. Juan-Carlos Planas, known as J.C., who was José Rodríguez’s lawyer during the recount and who himself once fought a candidate who had been planted against him: his second cousin, who appeared on the Republican primary ballot as Juan E. “J.P.” Planas. José Rodríguez, 42, lamented that weak enforcement mechanisms continue to allow questionable candidates to make it on the ballot. “It’s a shame that it has to reach this level of criminality for there to be any kind of consequence, because this is not the first time these types of schemes have been put together,” he said. “But this is the Wild West here in Florida.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races