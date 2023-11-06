Dozens of training center protesters indicted on RICO charges to appear in court for arraignment

Mary Royse Ginther
·1 min read
0

Deputies are preparing for a busy start to the week as dozens are expected to appear at the Fulton County Courthouse on charges related to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protests.

All 61 defendants face state racketeering charges and will have an arraignment hearing on Monday.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore reported live outside the courthouse for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Law enforcement officials set up orange barricades in front of the courthouse. The defendants’ fellow training center protesters plan to show their support with a demonstration throughout the day.

“We are definitely used to high-profile cases, so this is just another one. We are ready,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said.

Jack April Beamon
Max Biederman
Timothy Bilodeau
Emma Bogush
Andrew Carlisle
Francis Carroll
Amin Chaoui
Brooke Courtemanche
Colin Dorsey
Julia DuPuis
Ariel Ebaugh
Madeleine Feola
Sonali Gupta
Serena Hertel
Ivan Ferguson
Phillip Flagg
Maggie June Gates
Nadja Geier
Priscilla Grim
Luke Harper
Marianna Elizabeth Hoitt-Lange
Thomas Webb Jurgens
Marlon Scott Kautz
Ayla Elegla King
Madeleine Kodat
Zoe Larmey
Ana Lee
Dimitri Leny
Spencer Bernard Liberto
Mattia Luini
Matthew Ernest Macar
Adele Maclean
James Marsicano
Grace Martin
Kayley Meissner
Emily Murphy
Timothy Murphy
Ehret William Nottingham
Nicholas Olson
Alexis Papali
Geoffrey Parsons
Savannah Patterson
Kamryn Darel Pipes
Victor Puertas
Christopher Reynolds
Fredrique Robert-Paul
Arieon Robinson
Teresa Yue Shen
Abigail Skapyak
Caroline Tennenbaum
Abeeku Vassail
Leonardo Voiselle
Samuel Ward
Sarah Wasalewski
Channel 2 Action News was there in September when state Attorney General Chris Carr announced a massive 109-page indictment against 61 people whom he insists were part of a criminal conspiracy to stop the construction of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

While the indictment alleges some committed money laundering to further the scheme, Carr said many of the 61 engaged in acts of violence against police and the contractors building the site.

Supporters said the state is targeting those who are against the movement to “Stop Cop City.”

“On multiple occasions, members of the group torched and caused other damage to buildings and construction equipment, including excavators and bulldozers,” Carr said.

Because 61 is a large number of defendants, arraignments are expected to take a couple of days.

