Dozens of trucks towed, arrests made during ‘unsanctioned’ event in Daytona Beach Shores

Daytona Beach Shores police were busy this weekend issuing hundreds of traffic citations and arresting dozens during what they called an unsanctioned truck meet.

Police said they issued a total of 688 citations and made at 35 arrests between Friday and Sunday.

READ: Country singer Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer

The majority of charges involved misdemeanors, but six people were charged with felonies.

The department also ordered 46 trucks to be towed.

Numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies assisted in this weekend’s operation.

READ: Senators announce framework of bipartisan gun deal

Public Safety issued 688 traffic citations & towed 46 trucks Friday through Sunday during the unsanctioned truck meet. There were 29 misdemeanor and six felony arrests. More info: https://t.co/tpXmO9MmRZ pic.twitter.com/njiGSj7Lvz — DaytonaBeachShoresPS (@DBShoresPS) June 12, 2022

Police said the crowd for this weekend’s event was actually smaller than in years past — thanks to rainy weather.

Officials noted that The Shores was included in a new state law that designates a “Special Event Zone.”

READ: Security guard fatally shoots man at Publix in Florida after supermarket closes

The city said it had a zero-tolerance policy for traffic infractions during the unsanctioned truck meet.

Police ordered dozens of trucks to be towed during an

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.