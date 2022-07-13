Dozens unaccounted for amid heavy Virginia flooding

WDSU - New Orleans

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting the North Central Gulf of Mexico as an area to watch for potential tropical development. We do have a stalled frontal boundary across the area, warm Gulf water, weak wind shear and weak steering currents. Our concern is the potential for locally heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center gives us a slight risk for heavy rain for portions of our area Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The GFS Model takes the system NE, and keeps it over land. The Euro Model brings a system West along our Coast and then moves it back East with weather impacts through the weekend.