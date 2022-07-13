Dozens unaccounted for amid heavy Virginia flooding
Dozens of people are unaccounted for and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed after heavy rains in southwest Virginia.
GettyWhen driving up a quiet lane close to the border between Switzerland and Liechtenstein, you’d be forgiven if you glossed over an unassuming wooden shed on the side of the road bearing a sign that reads “Festung Furggels.” Nearly 300 feet under the surface, however, physicists are performing a battery of physics experiments inside a military fortress built during World War II. Their tests aim to nail down the value for a basic yet elusive constant—those in the know call it simply “Big G.”Tha
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were impacted, according to the sheriff's office.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Twitter statement he was "deeply saddened" by the flooding in Buchanan County.
Heavy rains will pose a risk of flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.
A third straight year of drought has dried out grass, brush and timber early.
Flash flooding is possible as well. Here’s everything you need to know.
Triple digit temperatures prompted the heat advisory. Here's the full forecast so you and your family can prepare.
Led by a Wisconsin Sea Grant researcher, the project will use satellite imagery to pinpoint areas and groups most vulnerable in floods.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial capital of Shanghai and dozens of other Chinese cities baked in scorching temperatures as unusually hot weather buckled roads, popped roof tiles and drove people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. Shanghai, which is still fighting sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19, told its population of 25 million to prepare for hot weather this week after issuing its first red alert in five years on Sunday. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has had just 15 days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.
The National Hurricane Center is highlighting the North Central Gulf of Mexico as an area to watch for potential tropical development. We do have a stalled frontal boundary across the area, warm Gulf water, weak wind shear and weak steering currents. Our concern is the potential for locally heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center gives us a slight risk for heavy rain for portions of our area Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The GFS Model takes the system NE, and keeps it over land. The Euro Model brings a system West along our Coast and then moves it back East with weather impacts through the weekend.
Heavy rain has drenched portions of the Southeast already this week, but AccuWeather forecasters say that severe thunderstorms are likely to accompany some of the downpours into Wednesday night. "Thunderstorms are likely to develop over a broad swath of the Southeast, stretching from Virginia to Mississippi," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine. A cold front has been stalled over the region for the past several days, serving as a focusing mechanism for showers and thunderstorms.