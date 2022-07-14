Dozens unaccounted for in southwest Virginia flooding

Dozens of people in southwestern Virginia are unaccounted for after flooding hit the region and authorities are conducting search-and-rescue efforts.

Eric Breeding, the chief deputy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, said at a press conference on Wednesday that authorities are following up on about 40 missing persons as a result of the flood, but there are no confirmed fatalities from the flooding. He said a hotline has been set up for people to report loved ones that are missing.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the number unaccounted for means family members and loved ones have not been able to contact them, but they are not necessarily missing.

Breeding said the American Red Cross is aiding authorities in their efforts and about 18 search-and-rescue organizations are assisting in locating those reported missing.

He said authorities began receiving reports of rising water levels and road obstructions around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He said the sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police and local fire departments and emergency medical services agencies began to respond to survey the area.

A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office states that the flooding is concentrated Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley, which are near the state’s border with West Virginia.

Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said at the press conference that “well over” 100 homes were affected by the water. He said about 10 miles of area were affected.

He said there have been no significant injuries so far.

The release states that Sheriff John McClanahan is asking people to avoid the flooded area.

