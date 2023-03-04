Dozens of US companies shun Britain over high taxes and no growth plan

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's aggressive tax rise agenda risks scaring off investors - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dozens of US multinational companies are shunning Britain because of Jeremy Hunt's tax raid and a lack of economic ambition, KPMG has warned.

Tim Sarson, head of UK tax policy at the Big Four consultancy, blamed high taxes and red tape for "at least a dozen...probably dozens" of its US clients deciding not to invest in the UK in the past year.

Mr Sarson said there had been a "noticeable cooling of interest" from overseas investors.

"We're definitely seeing quite a big dampening of demand and quite loud noises about the lack of competitiveness of the UK regime from US investors," he said. "There's a general sense of the UK not firing on all cylinders, a reluctance to put investment in the UK and a sense that the country is not quite what it was.

"We're not quite seen as a basket case, but people will often joke on conference calls: 'what the hell are you guys doing?'"

Mr Sarson warned that the "signalling" from planned tax rises was enough to put off investors.

"What we can't get away from is that the UK is now no longer trying to be a low tax location. It is now just somewhere in the middle of the pack."

The comments will add to pressure on Mr Hunt to cut taxes and introduce more pro-growth policies in the upcoming Spring Budget.

A growing number of business leaders and industry representatives have expressed concerns about the direction of government policy, warning it risks consigning Britain to years of low or no growth.

One of Britain's most prolific insurance tycoons denounced the Chancellor for sticking to a planned corporation tax rise from 19pc to 25pc.

Sir Peter Wood, who was founder of Direct Line and engineered the telephone insurance revolution, told The Telegraph: “Don’t increase corporation tax now. It will dampen growth when we desperately need to encourage employers to go for growth.”

Sir Peter, who is now part of a consortium that has agreed to rescue funeral firm Dignity, added: “The Government has a duty to collect taxes just as we all have a responsibility to pay our taxes. But not a hike in corporation tax, and not now.”

It comes after SoftBank and CRH, the world’s largest building materials group, last week shunned the City in favour of stock market listings in New York. The move is a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ambitions to make London the first choice for tech flotations. Drug giant AstraZeneca also recently snubbed the UK in favour of Ireland for the location of a new factory, citing what its chief executive described as a "discouraging" tax rate.

Sources said other US life sciences firms were also considering fleeing Britain.

"The UK used to be a popular place to put your headquarters and now it's seen by many as just another sales jurisdiction," said one.

Mr Sarson urged Mr Hunt to use the Budget to come up with a "clear plan" for growth including "pretty generous upfront investment incentives in areas of the economy that we want companies to invest in".

The US recently announced a $500bn stimulus package in a bid to encourage green investment.

Mr Sarson said the massive investment incentives, paired with the country's decision to slash corporation tax five years ago, has made the world's biggest economy more attractive to investors. Europe is also plotting its own response to US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is designed to attract companies to choose the US for tax purposes - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A failure to outline a growth strategy would erode living standards and leave the UK "lagging behind other countries for years," Mr Sarson warned.

He said: "Our productivity will keep declining relative to other countries, particularly to the US and some of the bigger European countries. So we absolutely need [investment] otherwise we miss out on a whole bunch of new technologies.

"There is a need for a very, very clear plan because we are entering a world of massive competition for incentivising investment. The danger is we're caught in the middle."

He added: "There's still a preference to be in the UK because of the language and the culture, but having said that, it's nowhere near the same no-brainer as it was before. "

Chris Sanger, head of tax policy at EY, said: "What makes a country competitive is a mixture of its tax rate, tax base, and policymaking, which is something that the government recognised way back in 2010.

“Clearly, we've just increased all the tax rates for large corporations, so the natural thing to do is to return the incentive for firms to maintain a level of capital investments. That's something that we haven't seen yet from the new Chancellor."