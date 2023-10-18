Dozens of vehicle break-ins reported in downtown Lexington. Police say suspects are on video

The Lexington Police Department is searching for multiple suspects who investigators believe broke into at least two dozen vehicles downtown in the past few weeks.

The incidents happened between Sept. 22 and Oct. 15 in downtown Lexington. Detective Kristyn Klingshirn with Lexington police said they received 24 reports of vehicle damage from suspected break-ins, and some of those reports had multiple victims.

It’s believed three suspects committed the break-ins, according to Klingshirn. Video surveillance released by police Wednesday showed the suspects wearing black-hooded sweatshirts using an unknown item to break the windows of the vehicles. The suspects rifled through the belongings inside the vehicles, according to Klingshirn, but nothing was reported stolen.

The break-ins happened in a variety of public and private places, Klingshirn said. There was no pattern of when the break-ins took place, as some happened during the day and some happened at night.

“Some of these just appear to be a crime of opportunity,” Klingshirn said.

Each report carries a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, Klingshirn said. It’s possible there are more related incidents which haven’t been reported to police.

People who have suffered vehicle damage from a suspected break-in are encouraged to report the incidents to LPD. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

To avoid having their vehicles broken into, Klingshirn encouraged people to keep their valuables out of vehicles.

“At the very least, if you’re going somewhere where you can’t take them, lock them in the trunk, put them under the seat somewhere where they may not be visible,” Klingshirn said. “Of course make sure you lock your doors.”