Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say

Over 40 cars have been recovered by a newly formed auto theft task force since its inception in the fall of 2022, according to new data released by Dayton police Friday.

In October 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.

While conducting regular operations, the task force has successfully recovered 44 stolen vehicles and made 45 grand theft arrests, a Dayton police spokesperson said in a social media post Friday.

In addition to crimes connected to stolen vehicles, the task force has also recovered 11 firearms and have arrested other wanted for unnamed felonies and misdemeanors.

The task force is comprised of multiple Montgomery County jurisdictions including Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, and more.







