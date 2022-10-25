Dozens of weapons found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since start of school year, report shows

At least one handgun and dozens of other weapons have been found in schools in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County since the start of the school year in late August, according to a report obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday.

We got a list of incidents in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools involving students touching a weapon on campus on Tuesday. The report goes back to Aug. 29, the first day of school, through Oct. 18 and includes incidents that were reported in PowerSchool.

According to the PowerSchool list, there have been 37 weapons incidents. The weapons have been found inside elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools.

The report says whether a knife, gun, or “other” weapon was found, and PowerSchool says “Other” generally means a stun gun, pepper spray, or a TASER. PowerSchool noted that if multiple students touched the same weapon, it gets counted as multiple incidents.

RELATED: Gun discovered at CMS high school, officials say

So far, one gun has been reportedly found in CMS. Channel 9 reported when that incident happened on Oct. 13 at Julius L. Chambers High School. Last school year, a total of 31 firearms were found inside schools.

You can see a map of the weapons incidents below, or by clicking this link. Tap each icon to see when the incident happened and what kind of weapon was found.

The report doesn’t say if students were arrested or if criminal charges were filed.

The report doesn’t say how the weapons were found. Earlier this year, Channel 9 reported that CMS is rolling out weapon detectors to all middle schools in the district, in addition to having them in high schools.

CMS focuses on school safety after record-breaking year for weapons detected

We’ll update this article with new information when it’s made available by PowerSchool or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS details why district is adding weapon detectors in schools)