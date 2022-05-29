Dozing car theft suspect rams Tacoma police after they surround him at area strip mall

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Saturday afternoon at an area strip mall after Tacoma police surrounded his stolen vehicle.

About 4:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of South 72nd Street after a report of a parked stolen car, reportedly taken during the burglary and arson of a Portland, Oregon car dealership, according to a post on social media.

Police found the driver passed out behind the wheel. Officers blocked the car, but when the man woke up he tried to ram his way out, according to the post.

The man was booked on suspicion of the following: possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of first-degree assault and driving under the influence with a prior conviction, plus an assortment of outstanding warrants, according to police.

The News Tribune has reached out to police for more information.