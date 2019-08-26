Is DPA Group (AMS:DPA) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, DPA Group N.V. (AMS:DPA) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for DPA Group

How Much Debt Does DPA Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that DPA Group had €17.3m of debt in December 2018, down from €29.6m, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

ENXTAM:DPA Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

A Look At DPA Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that DPA Group had liabilities of €39.6m due within a year, and liabilities of €4.52m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €282.0k and €32.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €11.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded DPA Group shares are worth a total of €63.4m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6, DPA Group uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.2 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Importantly, DPA Group grew its EBIT by 43% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DPA Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, DPA Group recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.