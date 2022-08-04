DPCM Capital Inc. Is 'One to Watch'

DPCM Capital (NYSE: XPOA), a special purpose acquisition company, on February 9, 2022, announced its entry into a definitive transaction agreement with D-Wave Systems Inc., a company with approximately 20 years of experience in pioneering superconducting annealing quantum computers. Upon closing of the transaction, shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. a newly formed company that will be the parent company of D-Wave Systems and DPCM Capital are expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol QBTS'.

The transaction, which is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, is expected to enhance D-Wave's leadership in commercial quantum computing and accelerate quantum use cases into

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to XPOA are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/XPOA

  • D-Wave Systems Inc. is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers

  • The company's customers include blue-chip industry leaders like Volkswagen, Accenture, BBVA, NEC Corporation, Save-On-Foods, DENSO and Lockheed Martin

  • The Advantage(TM) Quantum Computer is currently on its 5th generation, featuring 2.5x more connections and more than double the number of qubits of its predecessor

  • Leap(TM) delivers immediate, real-time enterprise access to the company's Advantage quantum computer through the cloud

  • D-Wave's current investor base includes PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs, BDC Capital, NEC Corp., Aegis Group Partners and In-Q-Tel

  • The global quantum computing market is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 30.8% from 2021

