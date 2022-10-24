DPD investigates weekend shootings

Oct. 24—Danville police are investigating two shooting incidents from the weekend.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Danville police responded to the area of the 1000 block of May Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said in a news release that upon arrival, officers began investigating the scene when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF emergency room. Officers responded to the hospital and met with the victim who was identified as a 38-year-old Danville man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim stated he was sitting inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of May Street when someone began shooting at his vehicle. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect. The victim was listed in stable condition and his wound is not considered life-threatening.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Danville police were near the unit block of North Gilbert Street when officers heard shots fired in the area.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel and located a victim lying in the parking lot.

The victim was identified as a 41-year-old Danville man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Webb said initial investigation suggested there was a verbal altercation between individuals in the parking lot shortly before the shooting occurred. No suspect information is currently available.

No other information was released.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.