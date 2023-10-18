DPD investigating deceased newborn found in dumpster

Oct. 17—On October 17, 2023 at approximately 9 a.m., members of the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to Wally World Mini Mart, located at 2505 Point Mallard Drive SE, in regards to receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Upon arrival, investigators located a deceased newborn baby inside of a dumpster on the property.

The baby has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy in order to attempt to determine the cause of death.

This is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time. More information will be released at a later date and when appropriate.