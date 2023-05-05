DPD investigating Thursday night homicide

May 5—DANVILLE — Danville police arrested and charged Brandon A. Buford, 31, with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 33-year-old man Thursday night.

According to Danville Police Department Sgt. Eric Olson, Danville police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Chandler Street around 11:52 p.m. Thursday for a fight in progress.

While officers were responding, Olson said dispatch advised officers that a gunshot was fired during the fight. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to his groin area.

Olson said officers immediately began administering aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His name has not yet been released.

Officers spoke with witnesses in the area and identified Buford as the primary suspect and located him near the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and no other details were released.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.