DPD: License plate readers have helped identify, recover multiple stolen vehicles

The City of Dayton’s automated license plates readers have helped identify and recover multiple stolen vehicles since being activated about a month ago, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The readers went live earlier in August three weeks after the Dayton City Commission voted in favor of using the technology in a 3-2 vote.

The readers, which have been installed in 115 police cruisers so far, have been used to identify and recover seven stolen vehicles over the past four weeks.

According to the police department, the license plate readers have scanned 1,824,880 license plates during this time.

The license plate readers are not fully functioning as of yet, so they have only been used to provide alerts on stolen vehicles, the police department said.

The police department says it is still in the process of installing the license plate readers and is working with the state on some of the technical issues with the system.

