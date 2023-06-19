DPD looking for 2 suspects in Friday shooting

Jun. 19—DANVILLE — Danville police are trying to locate two suspects in a Friday afternoon shooting in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

According to Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb, around 1:29 p.m. Friday, Danville police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers began investigating the scene when they learned that a victim had driven himself to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room. Officers responded to the emergency room and met with the victim who was identified as a 25-year old Danville man.

The victim stated he was in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Garden Drive when two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Webb said the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his wrist during the attempted robbery.

The suspects, who were last seen Friday running southbound from the area, were described as one Black male wearing dark-colored clothing and one Black male wearing dark pants and a multi-colored jacket.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.