DPD urges motorists to 'Drop It and Drive'

Mar. 28—DANVILLE — In honor of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Danville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state.

Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and traffic safety enforcement zones throughout April.

"Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes on our roads today," said Sgt. Andrew Brooks. "During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will boost enforcement efforts, stopping anyone who is texting and driving. Remember, if you have a phone in one hand, you can expect a ticket in the other."

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, it's illegal.

Distractions can increase a driver's risk of being in an accident:

* Eating or drinking (non-alcoholic beverages) increases the risk by three times.

* Sending a text message increases the risk by four times.

* Reaching for an object increases the risk by eight times.

* Reading a text message can take a driver's eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois' distracted driving laws, according to ISP, especially the following:

* All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.

* All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.

* Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free.

* All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.

* School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands-free.

* It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.