DPD make warrant arrest

Jun. 27—DANVILLE — Danville Police arrested a male wanted on a warrant from a firearm incident in 2021.

At around 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, Danville Police observed 20-year old Natshun T. Bright standing in front of a residence in the 300 block of North Alexander Street.

The officers knew Bright was wanted on a Vermilion County arrest warrant for a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon from an incident involving a firearm in 2021. When the officers attempted to make contact with Bright, he fled inside the residence.

Several members of the Danville Police Emergency Response Unit arrived and began making announcements for Bright to exit the residence.

Around 10:35 am, Bright exited the residence and surrendered to the officers without further incident.

Bright was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is currently being held with a bond of $30,000, 10%.

Members of the public are reminded that a complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.