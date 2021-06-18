DPD's Criminal Investigation Division responds to variety of calls in May

Jun. 18—In May, the Dickinson Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division dealt with a wide magnitude of investigations varying from two burglaries, a domestic violence/officer-involved shooting, a terrorizing felony weapon offense, sexual assault and two unattended deaths.

Overall, the Criminal Investigation Division oversaw 54 incidents and 45 open investigations. Some of the highlights from that division included an arrest of a male who possessed child pornography, an arrest of a male for terrorizing comments to estranged girlfriend and a felony burglary involving firearms — in which the suspect was identified and criminal charges are pending. With the amount of higher calls for service, Dickinson Police Chief Dustin Dassinger noted in his monthly report to the Dickinson City Commission Tuesday, June 15, that May was a busy month for officers.

Of the 2,225 calls for service the Dickinson Police Department responded to in May, there were 116 suspicious person/vehicle calls, 92 incidents that dealt with speaking with an officer, 76 welfare checks, 54 domestic violence calls and 54 bar checks.

Officers conducted 406 traffic stops with 112 citations and 209 warnings issued.

Behavioral health calls increased by 19 incidents in May than reported in April at 100 total calls, which included 76 welfare checks, 12 intoxicated subjects, six mental health incidents and six suicidal threats.

Commissioner John Odermann asked Dassinger how much the city's police forces are spending on transportation of individuals to Bismarck and whether the city would be able to save money if it were to provide more assistance such as beds in Dickinson.

"... Sometimes it's just timing. Sometimes if there's a mental health hold placed on them, they are held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center until transportation can be arranged from the sheriff's department to take them for assistance," Dassinger said.

The Dickinson Police Department is trying to meet with the Badlands Human Service Center to develop strong working relationships with their staff, Dassinger said, adding that the two-on-one program does provide some assistance. However, it is not "a cure-all as far as a facility to work," he added.

Dassinger also remarked that the dispatch center at the City of Dickinson Public Safety Center has began siren testing in preparation for the summer storm season.