DPI announces a new online database that makes accessing GED/HSED records easier

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has announced a new online database that will make finding and verifying graduate equivalency degree and high school equivalency diploma records easier.

The lookup tool is meant to be used by individuals, employers and higher education institutions to verify a person's GED or HSED certificate. Individuals can also opt out of having their records publicly accessible.

Before the launch, GED and HSED records had been paper-based. Retrieving and verifying those credentials could take up to 20 business days due to a lack of staffing and resources, DPI said.

To make the electronic GED/HSED database possible, DPI said Gov. Tony Evers had allocated discretionary coronavirus relief funds. Building the database involved scanning and digitizing over 125,000 records. DPI said on the database website they're still digitizing GED/HSED records from before 2014.

“This tool is going to be a game-changer, both for our Wisconsin neighbors who are looking for their own credentials and for our Wisconsin employees and higher education partners looking to verify the credentials of potential employees and students,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said in a news release.

You can access the database at coreapps.dpi.wi.gov/publicged. To find out how to receive your GED/HSED, go to dpi.wi.gov/ged.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wisconsin DPI database allows online access to GED and HSED records